AskBio Names Philip Dana Chief Human Resources Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a leading, clinical-stage adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company and a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced that Philip Dana has been appointed to its executive team as Chief Human Resources Officer. Mr. Dana joins AskBio from Dendreon, where he served as Vice President and Head of Human Resources for the biopharmaceutical company. In his new role at AskBio, Mr. Dana will have responsibility for all aspects of human capital management, including talent acquisition and engagement, colleague development and learning, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion efforts for the Company.

Phil Dana, CHRO, AskBio

"I am excited to welcome Phil to AskBio, and I believe his experience in building and shaping teams globally, as well as his strategic leadership, will be a significant asset as we continue to grow the AskBio organization as a leader and pioneer in gene therapy," said Sheila Mikhail, CEO and co-founder of AskBio. "Over the course of his career, Phil has earned a reputation as a mission-driven leader, highly respected for his ability to help organizations build and engage high-performing teams."

"I am honored and excited to become part of the team behind the groundbreaking work at AskBio," said Mr. Dana. "I look forward to collaborating with this extremely talented team to help advance the boundaries of scientific innovation and bring transformative gene therapies to patients suffering from devastating diseases."

Mr. Dana joins AskBio following a 17-year career in increasingly senior human resources roles for companies in biotech, medical device, nutraceuticals, technology and the non-profit sector, as well as a 14-year career serving in the United States Navy. Most recently, Dana served as Vice President & Head of Human Resources at Dendreon. Prior to his time at Dendreon, Phil served as Vice President of Talent, Human Resources Operations, & Total Rewards at Bridgepoint Education / Zovio, an educational technology services company. Earlier in his career, Dana held increasingly senior roles in human resources operations and talent acquisition and management at multiple companies and non-profits, including The Honor Foundation, Intuit, NuVasive, Life Technologies and Amazon.

Mr. Dana began his career serving as an enlisted Navy Aircrewman during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He later served as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Navy following graduation from the United States Naval Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with honors. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at CommSafe AI, a communications monitoring platform.

About AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG acquired in 2020, is a fully integrated AAV gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines that have the potential to cure genetic diseases. The company maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular and metabolic disease indications with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes therapeutics for Pompe disease, Parkinson's disease and congestive heart failure, as well as out-licensed clinical indications for hemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. AskBio's gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive AAV capsid and promoter library. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, UK, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary third-generation AAV capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. Founded in 2001 and an early innovator in the gene therapy field, the company holds more than 800 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids. Learn more at www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses, before special items, amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

AskBio Forward-Looking Statements

