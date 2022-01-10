AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for January 2022

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for January 2022. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of January 31, 2022.



AGNC's December 31, 2021 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's fourth quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for January 31, 2022.



AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

