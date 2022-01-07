Zimmerman Tapped as Media Agency of Record for Yuengling

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --­ D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced today the hiring of Zimmerman Advertising as their media agency of record with the goal of driving consideration for the iconic brewery and brands. Work will commence immediately and will include strategic planning, business intelligence, media planning/buying, and hyper-local go-to-market deployment.

Yuengling America's Oldest Brewery®, has been family-owned and operated since 1829. Currently in its 6th generation of Yuengling family leadership, Yuengling is sold in 23 states. Millions of beer fans have their pick from a selection of Yuengling's renowned beers, including the iconic Yuengling® Traditional LAGER, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer TM. The diversified portfolio of distinct flavor and unparalleled craftsmanship pleases consumers of all tastes and lifestyles.

Zimmerman was awarded the business based on its strategic focus and experience growing brands through their proprietary tools, including their hyperlocal platform, which uses sophisticated modeling that includes geographic shopping patterns, competitor activity, in-market buying patterns, and psychographic/lifestyle data. The tool serves up advertising that results in higher engagement rates and increased ROI.

"We are constantly looking ways to evolve our business and best serve our loyal fans, while reaching new consumers," said Tyler Simpson, Executive Director, Marketing, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "By partnering with Zimmerman, we look forward to continuing to engage consumers with our portfolio of iconic brands through their proprietary buying tools."

"We're excited to partner with Yuengling as we see a tremendous growth opportunity for the brand. Six generations of the Yuengling family have been brewing beer that consumers love for the past 192 years, and we are going to make sure our media drives even more consideration for the iconic brand," said Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Zimmerman Advertising

Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Nissan, Five Below, AutoNation, and Office Depot. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com .

