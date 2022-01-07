FINANCIAL STRATEGIES ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK, WARRANTS AND RIGHTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON JANUARY 10, 2022

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FXCOU) (the "Company") announced today that, on January 10, 2022, the Company's units will no longer trade, and that shares of the Company's Class A common stock, redeemable warrants and rights, which together comprise the units, will commence trading separately. The Class A common stock, warrants and rights will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the symbols "FXCO," "FXCOW" and "FXCOR," respectively. This is a mandatory and automatic separation, and no action is required by the holders of units.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock, one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. In the separation, unit owners will receive shares of Class A common stock underlying their units, warrants underlying such units and rights underlying such units.

Purchases of units that are made after market close on January 6, 2022, may not settle prior to the unit separation date and, accordingly, the number of rights and warrants issued to such purchasers may not reflect the rights and warrants underlying such recently purchased units.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its initial search on target businesses in the financial technology and financial services industries with an equity value of approximately $300 million to $500 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

