VINFAST ANNOUNCES ITS ALL ELECTRIC STRATEGY AND FULL ELECTRIC VEHICLE LINEUP AT CES 2022 - VinFast announces it will cease production of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and transition to all-electric vehicle production from late 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the VinFast Global EV Day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), VinFast announced a new development strategy and revealed its complete electric vehicle lineup covering five segments.

VinFast revealed its full line up of electric vehicles at VinFast Global EV Day at CES

Following its US debut at the 2021 LA Auto Show, VinFast is taking important steps towards a sustainable future of mobility as it is announcing it will stop producing vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) by the end of 2022. VinFast will focus research and development efforts on all-electric powertrains for their vehicles. This bold move makes VinFast one of the world's first automotive companies to completely switch to pure electric, affirming its position as a leader in the global EV revolution.

Along with the commitment to becoming an all-electric carmaker, VinFast officially launched a range of fully-electric vehicles: three models debuted in the A-B-C segments, VF 5 (segment A), VF 6 (segment B) and VF 7 (segment C); and two models VF e35 and VF e36 in the D and E segments (introduced at the 2021 LA Auto Show) now renamed as VF 8 and VF 9. The removal of the "e" (electric) prefix in the names affirms the company's consistent all-electric orientation.

All five electric vehicles, with impressive and modern exteriors, were designed by world-renowned Italian design firms, Pininfarina and Torino Design.

The VF 8 and VF 9 models will be equipped with level 2+ Autonomous Driving features for the Eco and Plus versions and levels 3 - 4 for Premium versions. These models will also have smart features, including Smart Home, Mobile Office, In-car Shopping, In-car Entertainment, and many other convenient, advanced features that create an exhilarating experience for every journey and everyday life.

"VinFast envisions a sustainable future for people and the planet through green, clean and safe mobility. This is a future built on intelligent services, outstanding customer experience, and a deep care for the planet and future generations. VinFast is committed to innovative vehicle design, quality, and technology, along with excellent customer service. We even aspire to greater achievements - to be one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world while inspiring our customers to be boundless together and join hands in the electric vehicle revolution, creating a sustainable future for all," said Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chair and VinFast Global CEO.

At VinFast Global EV Day, the company also officially announced retail pricing and a groundbreaking reservation campaign for the VF 8 and VF 9 in the US, Europe and Vietnam.

The initial price for the VF 8 is 41,000 USD in the US; starting from 36,133 EUR in Europe and 961 million VND in Vietnam, while the VF 9 will initially be priced at 56,000 USD (US); 49,280 EUR (Europe) and 1.312 billion VND (Vietnam). Each VinFast's EV comes with a warranty of 10 years or the first 200,000km (whichever comes first).

Notably, during the 3-month period from January 5 to April 5, 2022 (PST), VinFast will launch an exclusive membership program, called "VinFirst – Pioneer's Gratitude to Pioneers", offering early-bird reservation holders various rewards and benefits (see details in Appendix below).

VinFast is the first electric car company to apply blockchain technology to receive orders and confirm ownership. There will be many other future incentives for applicable customers in the US to join the VinFirst program. All early reservations can be refunded, gifted or transferred from April 6, 2022.

As well as sharing the pricing policy, VinFast announced an innovative battery lease program that will offer customers two subscription plans: "Flexible" (a minimum subscription fee for 300miles/500km per month, extra costs from the 301st mile/501st km) and "Fixed" (unlimited range). The total monthly cost for driving VinFast EVs is approximately equal to gasoline costs in each market. Furthermore, VinFast will cover all expenses on battery maintenance and will replace the owner's used batteries for free when charging and discharging capacity falls below 70%.

The reservation campaign for VF 8 and VF 9 models officially begins at 5 PM PT on January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, U.S.

Interested customers can make reservations at: https://reserve.vinfastauto.com/.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About CES

CES® is the world's largest and most influential technology event – a prestigious destination for breakthrough technologies and innovators from around the world to meet and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies. CES is owned by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA®), which includes every field of technology. Learn more at CES.tech.

About CTA® (Consumer Technology Association)

CTA® is the North America's largest technology trade association. Members are leaders in the world's technological breakthrough - from startups to global brands - creating more than 18 million jobs in the US. CTA owns and hosts CES® - the largest and most influential technology event on the planet. Learn more at CTA.tech. Follow up with @CTAtech.

APPENDIX

1/ Vehicle pricing (Prices excluding business tax and VAT, battery, battery lease, ADAS and Smart Service packages)

Market Model Vietnam

(million VND) US

(USD) Europe

(EUR) VF 8 Eco 961 41,000 From 36,133 (varies for each country) VF 8 Plus 1,125 48,000 42,669 VF 9 Eco 1,312 56,000 49,280 VF 9 Plus 1,429 61,000 53,413

2/ ADAS và Smart Service packages: (excluding business tax and VAT)

Market One-time Payment Monthly

Subscription Vietnam (million VND) 120 2.5 Europe (EUR) 5,990 125 US (USD) 6,500 135

3/ VinFirst – Pioneer's Gratitude to Pioneers

Market Model Vietnam

(million VND) US

(USD) Europe

(EUR) Reservation

fee Voucher Reservation

fee Voucher Reservation

fee Voucher VF 8 Eco/Plus 10 150 200 3,000 150 2,500 VF 9 Eco/Plus 10 250 200 5,000 150 4,200

Valid from 5PM January 5, 2022 (PST) until April 5, 2022 (PST)

Customers in the US and Europe receive e-voucher, customers in Vietnam receive physical voucher:

e-voucher/physical voucher are transferable after April 5, 2022 and valid until December 31, 2023

e-voucher/physical voucher are invalid when reservation fee is refunded or applied during purchase

In addition, customers also receive:

1 free VinFast portable charger

Free ADAS and Smart Service packages

Free resort tour package (excluding air ticket) of three-bedroom beach villa for 4 persons in 7 days at one or multiple Vinpearl's hotels in Vietnam , including airport pick-up service, accommodation, unlimited free admissions to VAP, Safari, Golf of Vinpearl. Voucher is only activated after customer has signed contract to purchase VinFast EV and is valid within 2 years.

VinFast logo. (PRNewsfoto/VinFast)

