ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMBoard LLC, an award-winning, SBA 8(a) Certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers engineering and IT professional services, is pleased to announce it has achieved certification in three ISO Standards, following the successful completion of an external third-party audit by SRI Quality System Registrar.

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management

ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Information Technology Service Management

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management

STEMBoard Certified in Three Quality and Information Security ISO Standards

This significant milestone is the result of its effective implementation of an Integrated Management System (IMS), which holistically weaves all three ISO Standards into a singular system that flows throughout STEMBoard and its core business areas.

ISO Standards are some of the most rigorous and well-recognized standards in the world. To achieve certification, STEMBoard's personnel, services, and processes were examined by SRI, a well-respected international assessment and certification organization. Certification in 9001, 27001 and 20000 standards as a small business proves STEMBoard's commitment to:

Ensuring the highest levels of operational and service quality

Protecting sensitive data

Implementing a culture focused on continuous improvement

"The decision to acquire and maintain ISO certifications is yet another demonstration of our commitment to provide quality services to clients and partners," said Aisha Bowe, Founder & CEO of STEMBoard. "We plan to continue investing in internal business and engineering processes to ensure information security and customer satisfaction."

By implementing an IMS and achieving certification in ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standards, STEMBoard is poised to grow as a provider of engineering and IT services to the Federal Government while concurrently ensuring that quality and service management are executed at the highest possible standards.

About STEMBoard

STEMBoard is an SBA 8(a) Certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) based in Arlington, VA that has successfully provided a wide array of information technology professional services and engineering consulting services for the federal government and private industry. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing small businesses in America, the company's core services include engineering, IT infrastructure and program management. For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.stemboard.com.

Press Contact

Kitt Grant

Director of Communications

917-514-5143

info@stemboard.com

