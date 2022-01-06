SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors SciPlay Corporation - SCPL

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SciPlay Corporation ("SciPlay" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCPL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether SciPlay and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 22, 2021, SciPlay issued a press release "announc[ing] that discussions between [a special committee of independent directors of the Company] and Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) ('Scientific Games') regarding Scientific Games' proposal to acquire the outstanding publicly traded shares of SciPlay have terminated." SciPlay reported that "the Special Committee rejected Scientific Games' initial proposal," to acquire the 19% equity interest in SciPlay it does not currently own at a price of 0.250 shares of Scientific Games for each share of SciPlay, "and actively engaged with Scientific Games to negotiate terms that it believed better reflects the value of SciPlay. However, the Special Committee and Scientific Games have been unable to reach an agreement on a transaction between SciPlay and Scientific Games, and discussions between Special Committee and Scientific Games regarding a potential transaction have terminated."

On this news, SciPlay's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 12.8%, to close at $13.49 per share on December 23, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP