The SCORE Foundation Welcomes Liz Sara as President

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCORE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Liz Sara as the new president of the SCORE Foundation. In her role, Liz will lead The SCORE Foundation by supporting SCORE's overall mission of mentoring and educating America's small business owners.

SCORE Foundation President Liz Sara Announcement

Liz brings more than 30 years of experience to the SCORE team as a strategic business executive and active leader in the entrepreneurial community nationwide. In 2018, she was appointed by the President to chair the National Women's Business Council, a federal agency that advocates for female founders. Liz served as the first female chair of the Dingman Center of Entrepreneurship at University of Maryland from 2016-2018, where she has been an adjunct marketing professor at the Smith School of Business.

"As someone who has regularly worked with entrepreneurs, small businesses and non-profits, we welcome Liz's wealth of experience and knowledge," said SCORE Foundation Chair Pat Loftus. "Liz believes deeply in our mission and brings unique strategic perspectives combined with significant, diverse nation-wide business community connections to advance the Foundation's purposeful philanthropic work. We are thrilled to have her incredible talent and look forward to propelling the Foundation to new heights in 2022."

Previously, Liz successfully ran a strategic marketing agency, Best Marketing LLC, that she founded in 2001, working with more than 100 early stage and growth-stage tech companies. She previously co-founded B2B e-Commerce software company SpaceWorks, overseeing its growth to $25 million in three years.

"I've spent my entire career empowering entrepreneurs and helping them create the paths to success," said Liz. "The SCORE Foundation is a natural next step in my own professional journey. I'm thrilled to continue this lifelong mission of supporting entrepreneurship through The SCORE Foundation while accelerating its growth, brand and impact in the process."

