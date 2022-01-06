New Year's Resolution: Maintain an Efficient Home in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a brand-new year, and Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, encourages residents to emphasize home maintenance and safety in 2022.

"It's the time of the year where people began planning their goals for the next 12 months," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Often, people emphasize health, new careers or many other aspects of their personal life. In addition to all those things, homeowners should keep their houses in mind when making resolutions. Ensuring that home systems are working efficiently will help keep your mind at ease while you are focusing on your personal goals."

The list of potential home maintenance resolutions is endless, but the Peterman Brothers crew recommends these three simple resolutions for your home in 2022:

Regularly service HVAC units : The HVAC unit is one of the most important aspects of a home as it creates the primary source of comfort through heating and air controls. It also helps regulate air quality through its filtration system. It is vital to keep the unit running smoothly year round. This can be done with regular inspections and maintenance calls. These inspections ensure any potential issue is corrected quickly to help guarantee your system is running at maximum efficiency. In addition, scheduled maintenance will also keep your warranty valid on your HVAC unit.

Flush water heater : Hot, clean water should remain a priority in 2022. That means the water heater should be a focus throughout the year. One of the best ways to ensure the water heater is working efficiently is by having it flushed. Flushing the unit will help get rid of built-up sediment that may be resting inside the unit. It is important to flush the system at least every six months.

Be conservative with energy: Each little leak in a window or pipe can quickly increase energy consumption inside a home. To eliminate waste and create better energy savings, keep an eye out for areas around the house that could be creating issues. Make sure windows and doors are properly sealed. Fixing leaky faucets will help keep water consumption low. This will help homeowners save money on utility costs and increase the overall efficiency of the home.

"We want to make 2022 a great year for homeowners, and these resolutions will help area residents maintain an efficient home throughout the year," Peterman said. "When your home is operating at optimum levels, it makes everyone's life easier. No longer does the homeowner have to worry about whether they are going to have cold air in the summer or warm air in the winter. These resolutions will limit breakdowns in HVAC systems while increasing overall energy savings. And in the event issues do come up, our experts at Peterman will be right there to help."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing, heating or electrical needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

