Logicalis US Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its dedication to employee wellbeing and inclusivity, Logicalis US today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based on the results of a third-party survey on what current employees say about their experience working at Logicalis. This year, 80% of Logicalis respondents said it's a great place to work.

"We are incredibly honored to achieve the Great Place to Work Certification™, a recognition that would not be possible without all of the incredible Logicalis employees throughout our organization," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Every day, Logicalis puts our best foot forward to be Architects of Change™ for our customers, and that begins from within. I want to personally thank each and every Logicalis employee across the US for all they do to help us deserve this incredible recognition."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Logicalis is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Logicalis US employs over 700 people across 15 US offices. Throughout the last two years, the executive team has remained committed to keeping its employees across the country, and their families, connected and safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. These initiatives, such as a CEO storytelling hour for Logicalis families, were recognized as key factors in Logicalis' qualification. Overall, the company's focus on people, teams and culture stood out as top reasons Logicalis is a Great Place to Work.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,400 employees and annualized revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

