GI Alliance Partners with Digestive Disease Consultants

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, is excited to announce its partnership with Digestive Disease Consultants, the leading provider of independent GI services providing quality care to patients in the Normal and Bloomington areas of Illinois. This expansion complements GI Alliance's presence as the leading provider of independent GI care in the state and the Midwest.



Digestive Disease Consultants consist of three board-certified gastroenterologists and one advanced practice provider. The group has cared for patients in Central Illinois for over 30 years and provides outpatient and therapeutic procedures to the community.



"The physicians and staff at Digestive Disease Consultants are a terrific addition to our Midwest region practices," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "As the central Illinois area continues to grow, we see an important need for expansion of the GI Alliance presence in the region."

Digestive Disease Consultants patients receive excellent care in a comfortable, safe, and efficient environment. Specialized procedures provided by the team include Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS).

"Partnering with GI Alliance allows us to take advantage of the strong foundation that has already been established in Illinois, including central Illinois by the Illinois Gastroenterology Group (IGG)," said Kenneth Schoenig, MD. "They will provide important operational enhancements to our practice, and this synergistic alignment will help us advance the existing high-quality care we provide to our patients."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led, majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the operational and infrastructure needs of more than 625 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

