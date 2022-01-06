DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Tyler

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Tyler, Texas. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

Six years ago, David Villa and his wife, Erika, were looking for something new: a new job, a new town, and a fresh start. Upon researching franchise opportunities, the Villa's packed up and moved from Fresno, CA to Tyler, TX to open their own franchise with The Cleaning Authority. After finding success, the couple recently decided to expand their franchise portfolio with The Cleaning Authority parent company Authority Brands and was immediately attracted to DoodyCalls. They realized they could offer their clientele both home and yard cleaning services and give them more time with their pets and families while expanding their business footprint: they could scoop the poop.

"We are so excited to be a part of the DoodyCalls team and expand our work with Authority Brands," said David Villa, owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Tyler. "Our team has years of experience in providing quality home services, and we look forward to having the ability to offer our customers' a full-service experience taking care of both homes and yards. We are looking forward to serving our community and giving people more valuable time with their pets."

Dog lovers with three pups of their own, David and his wife, Erika, plan to bring their cleaning offerings full circle with DoodyCalls while giving back to the community. Longtime supporters of the Tyler Autism Run in honor of their young son, the couple will incorporate giving back to the community in this way into their DoodyCalls franchise while keeping the community free of waste.

"In his work with The Cleaning Authority to date, David has proven he has a can-do attitude and business acumen that we are confident will help propel him to success with DoodyCalls in Tyler," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We are looking forward to expanding our Texas-shaped franchise footprint with David and his team."

The Villa's DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Tyler, Bullard, Whitehouse, Flint, Chandler, Lindale, and surrounding areas of East Texas

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the West Haven franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/tyler . DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

