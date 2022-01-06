ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2021

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2021 totaled 5.5 million passengers, 5.2% above total traffic reported in December 2019. The traffic increase reflects the continued overall recovery in global travel demand, the ongoing rollout of Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in the U.S., and gradual vaccination progress in Mexico, partially offset by government travel restrictions and requirements in certain countries that are intended to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
When compared to pre-pandemic passenger levels in December 2019, ASUR's passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia during December 2020, while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic increases, while growth in domestic passenger traffic in Puerto Rico did not offset lower international traffic in this market during the same period.
This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2021, December 1 through December 31, 2020, and December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
December
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Mexico
3,113,870
1,950,454
3,271,588
67.7
5.1
34,161,842
16,528,658
29,138,441
76.3
(14.7)
Domestic Traffic
1,487,771
1,139,965
1,540,184
35.1
3.5
16,683,996
9,246,112
15,057,198
62.8
(9.8)
International Traffic
1,626,099
810,489
1,731,404
113.6
6.5
17,477,846
7,282,546
14,081,243
93.4
(19.4)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
937,716
513,404
921,944
79.6
(1.7)
9,448,253
4,845,353
9,684,227
99.9
2.5
Domestic Traffic
845,671
485,411
854,978
76.1
1.1
8,455,993
4,547,541
9,138,875
101.0
8.1
International Traffic
92,045
27,993
66,966
139.2
(27.2)
992,260
297,812
545,352
83.1
(45.0)
Colombia
1,171,191
604,769
1,302,628
115.4
11.2
12,052,135
4,215,435
10,530,105
149.8
(12.6)
Domestic Traffic
996,876
524,425
1,105,503
110.8
10.9
10,231,479
3,625,324
8,984,220
147.8
(12.2)
International Traffic
174,315
80,344
197,125
145.4
13.1
1,820,656
590,111
1,545,885
162.0
(15.1)
Total Traffic
5,222,777
3,068,627
5,496,160
79.1
5.2
55,662,230
25,589,446
49,352,773
92.9
(11.3)
Domestic Traffic
3,330,318
2,149,801
3,500,665
62.8
5.1
35,371,468
17,418,977
33,180,293
90.5
(6.2)
International Traffic
1,892,459
918,826
1,995,495
117.2
5.4
20,290,762
8,170,469
16,172,480
97.9
(20.3)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
December
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
1,487,771
1,139,965
1,540,184
35.1
3.5
16,683,996
9,246,112
15,057,198
62.8
(9.8)
CUN
Cancun
770,284
700,044
870,648
24.4
13.0
8,980,397
5,454,995
9,081,354
66.5
1.1
CZM
Cozumel
17,739
8,857
18,598
110.0
4.8
189,640
69,727
174,348
150.0
(8.1)
HUX
Huatulco
61,778
38,084
78,542
106.2
27.1
749,048
321,538
655,550
103.9
(12.5)
MID
Merida
240,204
137,972
229,795
66.6
(4.3)
2,573,490
1,213,897
1,889,785
55.7
(26.6)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,334
7,764
9,001
15.9
(27.0)
140,616
66,475
92,721
39.5
(34.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
104,758
58,269
85,613
46.9
(18.3)
1,047,961
527,967
786,809
49.0
(24.9)
TAP
Tapachula
38,652
33,159
44,300
33.6
14.6
372,626
273,727
409,730
49.7
10.0
VER
Veracruz
127,831
82,837
107,802
30.1
(15.7)
1,406,796
695,571
1,024,610
47.3
(27.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
114,191
72,979
95,885
31.4
(16.0)
1,223,422
622,215
942,291
51.4
(23.0)
International Traffic
1,626,099
810,489
1,731,404
113.6
6.5
17,477,846
7,282,546
14,081,243
93.4
(19.4)
CUN
Cancun
1,525,467
768,613
1,633,990
112.6
7.1
16,501,592
6,804,153
13,237,113
94.5
(19.8)
CZM
Cozumel
32,624
18,866
42,035
122.8
28.8
356,783
198,563
357,327
80.0
0.2
HUX
Huatulco
19,798
1,648
9,721
489.9
(50.9)
143,239
81,190
36,600
(54.9)
(74.4)
MID
Merida
24,678
9,518
19,200
101.7
(22.2)
217,159
83,411
189,718
127.4
(12.6)
MTT
Minatitlan
613
668
489
(26.8)
(20.2)
7,543
3,820
5,823
52.4
(22.8)
OAX
Oaxaca
13,867
6,200
16,106
159.8
16.1
148,284
62,811
127,128
102.4
(14.3)
TAP
Tapachula
1,050
414
663
60.1
(36.9)
12,857
6,748
14,519
115.2
12.9
VER
Veracruz
6,080
3,192
6,487
103.2
6.7
68,785
25,588
78,850
208.2
14.6
VSA
Villahermosa
1,922
1,370
2,713
98.0
41.2
21,604
16,262
34,165
110.1
58.1
Traffic Total Mexico
3,113,870
1,950,454
3,271,588
67.7
5.1
34,161,842
16,528,658
29,138,441
76.3
(14.7)
CUN
Cancun
2,295,751
1,468,657
2,504,638
70.5
9.1
25,481,989
12,259,148
22,318,467
82.1
(12.4)
CZM
Cozumel
50,363
27,723
60,633
118.7
20.4
546,423
268,290
531,675
98.2
(2.7)
HUX
Huatulco
81,576
39,732
88,263
122.1
8.2
892,287
402,728
692,150
71.9
(22.4)
MID
Merida
264,882
147,490
248,995
68.8
(6.0)
2,790,649
1,297,308
2,079,503
60.3
(25.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,947
8,432
9,490
12.5
(26.7)
148,159
70,295
98,544
40.2
(33.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
118,625
64,469
101,719
57.8
(14.3)
1,196,245
590,778
913,937
54.7
(23.6)
TAP
Tapachula
39,702
33,573
44,963
33.9
13.3
385,483
280,475
424,249
51.3
10.1
VER
Veracruz
133,911
86,029
114,289
32.8
(14.7)
1,475,581
721,159
1,103,460
53.0
(25.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
116,113
74,349
98,598
32.6
(15.1)
1,245,026
638,477
976,456
52.9
(21.6)
U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
December
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
SJU Total
937,716
513,404
921,944
79.6
(1.7)
9,448,253
4,845,353
9,684,227
99.9
2.5
Domestic Traffic
845,671
485,411
854,978
76.1
1.1
8,455,993
4,547,541
9,138,875
101.0
8.1
International Traffic
92,045
27,993
66,966
139.2
(27.2)
992,260
297,812
545,352
83.1
(45.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
December
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2021vs 2020
% Chg 2021vs 2019
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
996,876
524,425
1,105,503
110.8
10.9
10,231,479
3,625,324
8,984,220
147.8
(12.2)
MDE
Rionegro
717,604
345,354
790,969
129.0
10.2
7,409,418
2,481,885
6,309,014
154.2
(14.9)
EOH
Medellin
104,044
75,915
112,677
48.4
8.3
1,095,291
464,601
1,008,756
117.1
(7.9)
MTR
Monteria
109,361
60,147
137,701
128.9
25.9
1,028,309
418,044
1,098,362
162.7
6.8
APO
Carepa
21,541
14,926
25,625
71.7
19.0
226,951
90,205
224,100
148.4
(1.3)
UIB
Quibdo
38,682
24,635
33,549
36.2
(13.3)
384,487
148,938
302,911
103.4
(21.2)
CZU
Corozal
5,644
3,448
4,982
44.5
(11.7)
87,023
21,651
41,077
89.7
(52.8)
International Traffic
174,315
80,344
197,125
145.4
13.1
1,820,656
590,111
1,545,885
162.0
(15.1)
MDE
Rionegro
174,315
80,344
197,125
145.4
13.1
1,820,656
590,111
1,545,885
162.0
(15.1)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,171,191
604,769
1,302,628
115.4
11.2
12,052,135
4,215,435
10,530,105
149.8
(12.6)
MDE
Rionegro
891,919
425,698
988,094
132.1
10.8
9,230,074
3,071,996
7,854,899
155.7
(14.9)
EOH
Medellin
104044
75,915
112,677
48.4
8.3
1,095,291
464,601
1,008,756
117.1
(7.9)
MTR
Monteria
109,361
60,147
137,701
128.9
25.9
1,028,309
418,044
1,098,362
162.7
6.8
APO
Carepa
21,541
14,926
25,625
71.7
19.0
226,951
90,205
224,100
148.4
(1.3)
UIB
Quibdo
38,682
24,635
33,549
36.2
(13.3)
384,487
148,938
302,911
103.4
(21.2)
CZU
Corozal
5,644
3,448
4,982
44.5
(11.7)
87,023
21,651
41,077
89.7
(52.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.