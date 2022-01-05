UNITED RENTALS INC. SIGNS FULL-FLOOR LEASE WITH EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST AT FIRST STAMFORD PLACE

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that United Rentals Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, has signed a new direct lease with ESRT for its full-floor, 51,194 square foot space, which it previously subleased, at 100 First Stamford Place.

The property at First Stamford Place.

Located in one of Connecticut's premier business districts, the award-winning office campus at First Stamford Place consists of 776,397 rentable square feet within three buildings. The complex is conveniently located near the Stamford Transportation Center (STC) and I-95's Exit 7.

Recent upgrades include new fitness and conference centers, new dining and a new coffee lounge, renovated lobbies, on-site daycare, beautifully landscaped grounds, covered parking, shuttle to the Stamford Transportation Center, and an on-site car wash.

"Food, fitness, day care, and spaces for social connection are all right here at First Stamford Place," said Jeff Newman, senior vice president at Empire State Realty Trust. "The property serves as the ideal location for companies to recruit and retain employees from across the tri-state area."

Tenants benefit from ESRT's industry-leading indoor environmental quality measures that include MERV 13 filters, active bi-polar ionization, and increased air filtration for clean, healthy air and a confident return to office.

Ted Uzelac and Chris Armstrong of Fischer Company represented United Rentals, Inc. in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Jeffrey H. Newman, and Kimberly A. Zaccagnino of ESRT, and James Ritman, Torey Walsh, Greg Frisoli, and Janey Steinmetz of Newmark. Legal representation for ESRT was provided by David Bleckner, Esq. of Lester, Bleckner, & Shaw LLP.

More information about First Stamford Place can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office and retail assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2021, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

