Trulieve Announces January 2022 Investor Conference Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced upcoming participation in various investor conferences in January.

Trulieve logo

ICR Conference, January 10, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.



ATB Capital Markets 10 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 13, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.



Needham 24th Annual Growth Conference, January 14, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.