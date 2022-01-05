Thycotic Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management Distinction based on peer reviews from end-users with experience purchasing, implementing, and using best-in-class PAM solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced that Thycotic has been named a Customers' Choice in the December 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' report for PAM. Centrify was also included in the report, listed as an "Established" PAM provider based on user interest and adoption.

Gartner defines privileged access management as, "tools that help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access." Thycotic and Centrify were evaluated separately for the Voice of the Customer report for PAM after their merger in April 2021 and integration as ThycoticCentrify throughout the year. Both companies were also named Leaders in the 2021 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for PAM .

"It's important to have confidence when selecting any technology solution, but perhaps even more so when choosing the right solution to secure privileged access to your most critical systems, infrastructure, and data," said Jon Kuhn, SVP of Product Management at ThycoticCentrify. "Our customers' insights are invaluable to us, and Gartner Peer Insights enables them to be publicly shared amongst their peers for more informed research and purchasing decisions. We are proud that Thycotic has been recognized as a Customers' Choice for PAM based on the opinions and reviews of IT and security leaders who use our solutions."

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

© Thycotic Software, LLC and Centrify Corporation 2021. ®Centrify and ®Thycotic are registered trademarks of Centrify Corporation and Thycotic Software, LLC respectively. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights, and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

