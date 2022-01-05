springbig and Olla Announce Fully Integrated E-commerce Loyalty Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- springbig , the leading provider of marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced its loyalty integration with Olla, the industry's most customizable cannabis e-commerce platform. For retailers using Olla and springbig, this integration enables new consumers to enroll in a retailers' loyalty programs and for existing members to access and redeem available points and rewards at checkout. Retailers can now offer loyal customers more ways to earn reward points on purchases made online or at physical retail locations, with customized incentives to boost repeat purchases.

Through this partnership, retailers will have additional tools to increase sales by rewarding loyal customers with discounts or other incentives while streamlining processes for customer retention. Leveraging Olla's curated promotions features with springbig's rewards program will enable retailers to maximize conversion rates on optimized campaigns. Retailers can realize synergies created by the partnership to deliver unparalleled retail experiences - springbig's powerful loyalty software working directly within a retailer's Olla online store to deliver on the shopping behavior gleaned from Olla's analytics. By pairing customer segmentation and ordering data with springbig's marketing campaigns, retailers will be able to implement highly customized promotions with very high consumer engagement and conversion.

"springbig's suite of loyalty and marketing technology was designed to drive customer engagement and facilitate modern retail experiences, and we are confident that integrating with Olla will empower more retailers to reach and exceed their growth goals," said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. "Olla has created an exceptional platform to help retailers of all sizes seamlessly adopt e-commerce and we look forward to working with their team to create a truly sophisticated retail ecosystem."

Olla serves as the operating system for cannabis retailers' entire digital experience, rooted in their keystone omnichannel e-commerce platform. With Olla, cannabis retailers can easily customize and deploy high-converting online shopping experiences, empowering them to own their entire customer journey, rather than relying on third-party marketplaces. With robust SEO-optimized automation, fully customizable stores and product content, and a new passwordless authentication feature, retailers using Olla can offer their customers a truly unique shopping experience that comprehensively complements their brand and overall digital presence.

"We're really excited to bring our springbig integration to market - we invested a great deal of time into ensuring our implementation supported our high-converting checkout experience while respecting user privacy," said Nico Nezhat, Olla co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to have springbig as our first partner to leverage our passwordless authentication functionality, further innovating our high-converting checkout experience."

On January 20th at 2pm ET, Olla and springbig are co-hosting a webinar for retailers to learn more about the benefits of these fully integrated systems. To sign up for the webinar, click here .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig's reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

About Olla

Olla empowers cannabis retailers with the industry's first and leading white-labeled eCommerce platform, driving sales, engagement and customer loyalty through it's customizable mobile-first interface and powerful marketing tools. Offering online pre-order, curbside pickup, home delivery & interactive in-store ordering, Olla powers retailers nationwide.

Using Olla, retailers can transition to online selling, increasing their digital footprint, scale their brand identity and drive customer acquisition and retention. Shopping should be an exciting adventure, not a chore - Olla aims to change that.

