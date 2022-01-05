SPORTSART EXPANDS ITS ECO-POWR(TM) LINE WITH THE UNVEILING OF THE G260 ROWER AT THE 2022 CONSUMER ELECTRONIC SHOW

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsArt, a leader in sustainable fitness and green solutions for over 40 years, is showcasing its expanded ECO-POWRTM offering at CES® 2022, the world's premier consumer electronics show. The G260 Rower will be on display at booth #54503 in the Sports Technology Section on Level 2 of the Venetian Expo, part of Tech West. This press release features multimedia, the full press kit is available here .

Unlike other competitors on the market, the new G260 is the only rower that has a built-in patented microinverter allowing users to generate electricity and offset their carbon footprint while enjoying a high intensity workout. Other exclusive features include:

Fingertip controls integrated within the handlebar allow users to effortlessly adjust resistance levels on-the-fly, allowing for greater training variability and control

The electromagnetic braking system mimics the real-world feeling of rowing on the water

Biomechanically focused foot pedals effortlessly rotate at the appropriate pivot point—maintaining comfort at the foot and ankle while minimizing stress on the plantar fascia

A color-changing LED light indicates the amount of watts being generated in real-time, providing key insights and potential coaching cues

"We're constantly challenging ourselves to find ways to expand our portfolio and push the boundaries of our technology to provide consumers with more opportunities for energy-producing fitness equipment," says Ruben Mejia, executive vice president, SportsArt Americas. "SportsArt was founded with one goal in mind - to change the world one workout at a time and inspire a community movement for better health and wellness, this latest addition to our ECO-POWR line does just that."

With hundreds of patents worldwide for innovative technologies, SportsArt is the industry's leading green fitness partner, developing products that are instrumental to rebuilding and sustaining lives. All ECO-POWRTM products convert up to 74% of human energy into usable electricity. That means, one hour of working out with an ECO-POWRTM machine can produce enough electricity to power a desktop computer for 2.4 hours.

To learn more about SportsArt or the company's line of ECO-POWRTM fitness equipment, visit gosportsart.com .

About SportsArt

With more than 40 years of innovative design and manufacturing excellence, SportsArt continues to lead the fitness industry through revolutionary sustainable solutions. Along with the world's only line of energy-generating cardio equipment, ECO-POWRTM, SportsArt also offers a full range of high-quality cardio, strength and rehabilitation equipment for the fitness, medical and residential markets. Known for its dedication to service, durability and cutting-edge technologies, SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world with over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space. The company designs, manufactures and tests all equipment in-house before it is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. For more information visit gosportsart.com .

