REVANCE THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RVNC), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Revance and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-rvnc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 8, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Revance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2021, the Company disclosed that on July 2, 2021, the FDA had notified it of problems observed during its inspection of the Company's Northern California DAXI manufacturing facility, including that "[t]he current manufacturing process is not the process proposed for licensure" and that the "Quality Unit lacks the responsibility and authority for control, review, and approval for outsourced activities[.]"

On this news, shares of Revance fell $6.85 per share, or 25%, to close at $20.45 per share on October 12, 2021.

The case is Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-09585.

