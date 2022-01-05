ONE DROP HONORED IN 2022 BEST PLACES TO WORK AWARDS Precision health company earns placement on Built In's Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Austin list

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with chronic conditions worldwide, today announced it has been honored in the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards by Built In. Specifically, One Drop earned a place on the Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Austin list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers and companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"It is an honor to be recognized for the culture we foster at One Drop, both in-person and remotely, and the benefits offered in support of mental health, personal development, and professional success," said One Drop founder and CEO, Jeff Dachis . "In 2022 and beyond, One Drop will continue prioritizing the well-being of our employees above all else and deliver on our promise to bring precision health to everyone."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and company-wide programming. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings to reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on builtin.com .

For maximum safety, One Drop allows employees to work remotely with office space available in NYC, Austin, and Menlo Park; all locations adhere to current CDC guidance for businesses and employers. Company leaders proactively address employee burnout by encouraging team members to consolidate meetings and take advantage of benefits such as unlimited vacation days and an annual professional development stipend.

One Drop's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program celebrates employees from underrepresented communities while consistently contributing to organizations advancing critical anti-racism and health equity work. Today at One Drop, there are seven employee resource groups (ERGs); nearly three-quarters of One Drop employees and more than half of leadership self-identify as non-White, female, or both.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to One Drop and the other 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Built In CMO, Sheridan Orr. "This year saw a record number of entrants—and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

In 2021, Crain's New York Business named One Drop one of 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for the second year in a row. The precision health company also ranked among the fastest-growing companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, attributing rapid growth to its ability to disrupt traditional healthcare with a precision health approach and continued expansion into new therapeutic areas .

One Drop is actively hiring. To view current open positions, visit onedrop.today/pages/careers .

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company at the nexus of personal diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and telehealth. Powered by machine learning algorithms and a wealth of real-time data, the digital platform combines predictive insights, a behavior change program, and the human touch of coaching, filling in the gaps between doctor's visits and simplifying daily decision-making. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health outcomes, peak performance, and a more fulfilling life. One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the award-winning One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS .

For information on how One Drop can help your organization lower its cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today, or visit joinonedrop.com/employer .

