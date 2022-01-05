HUNT ACQUIRES LAND FOR NEW MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Communities, a wholly-owned affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc., acquired River Farm, a 478-acre site in Belton, Texas. The developer plans to create a master-planned community on the site, located north of Austin, one of the U.S.'s most active residential real estate markets. The sale was finalized on December 22, 2021.

River Farm Conceptual Master Plan

The site is situated on the Lampasas River and is ¼ mile east of Interstate 35 between Austin and Waco. The community will feature approximately 1,500 single-family homes in various lot sizes to meet demand across high-demand price points. There will also be approximately 200 units of townhome or single-family rental product available.

Other features will include amenity centers with pools, workout areas and gathering spaces, riverfront access, linked trail systems, and open spaces and recreational areas.

"Consistent with the standard we set for our other master-planned communities, Hunt intends to create the highest-quality community in this submarket," said Justin Chapman, President of Hunt Communities. "We are pleased to expand our footprint in Texas with this amenity-rich community to this thriving corridor."

Home prices are expected to range from the low $300's to $600's+. Construction of infrastructure is expected to begin this October, with lots delivered to homebuilders in October 2023.

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com .

