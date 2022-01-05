GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2021

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 13.4%. Total seats increased 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 21.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.7% and the load factor was 81.9%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 11.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 12.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.9%. The volume of departures increased by 20.6% and seats increased by 19.9%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 64 million, the demand (RPK) was 51 million and international load factor was 80.1%.
December/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Dec/21
Dec/20
% Var.
4Q21
4Q20
% Var.
12M21
12M20
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
17,958
14,755
21.7%
45.361
37.088
22,3%
134.173
124.528
7,7%
Seats (thousand)
3,134
2,592
20.9%
7.817
6.525
19,8%
23.520
21.540
9,2%
ASK (million)
3,544
3,125
13.4%
8.699
7.698
13,0%
27.016
25.142
7,5%
RPK (million)
2,903
2,531
14.7%
7.189
6.242
15,2%
22.144
20.126
10,0%
Load factor
81.9%
81.0%
0.9 p.p
82,6%
81,1%
1,6 p.p
82,0%
80,0%
1,9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,527
2,075
21.8%
6.400
5.199
23,1%
18.807
16.776
12,1%
Domestic GOL
Departures
17,796
14,755
20.6%
45,056
37,088
21.5%
133.868
120.136
11,4%
Seats (thousand)
3,106
2,592
19.9%
7,817
6,525
19.8%
23.469
20.788
12,9%
ASK (million)
3,480
3,125
11.4%
8,574
7,698
11.4%
26.891
23.357
15,1%
RPK (million)
2,851
2,531
12.6%
7,095
6,242
13.7%
22.050
18.836
17,1%
Load factor
81.9%
81.0%
0.9 p.p
82.8%
81.1%
1.7 p.p
82,0%
80,6%
1,4 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,505
2,075
20.7%
6,362
5,199
22.4%
18.770
16.282
15,3%
International GOL
Departures
162
0
N.A.
305
0
N.A.
305
4.392
-93,1%
Seats (thousand)
28
0
N.A.
51
0
N.A.
51
751
-93,2%
ASK (million)
64
0
N.A.
125
0
N.A.
125
1.784
-93,0%
RPK (million)
51
0
N.A.
94
0
N.A.
94
1.290
-92,7%
Load factor
80.1%
0
N.A.
75.2%
0
N.A.
75,2%
72,3%
2,9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
22
0
N.A.
38
0
N.A.
38
494
-92,4%
On-time Departures
81.2%
88.3%
-7.1 p.p
86.5%
92.5%
-6.0 p.p
94,0%
93,2%
0,8 p.p
Flight Completion
99.7%
99.5%
0.2 p.p
99.3%
99.2%
0.1 p.p
98,9%
97,9%
1,0 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.1
4.3
17.1%
13.1
11.1
18.3%
42,0
41,0
2,4%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
View original content:
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.