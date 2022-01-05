Breakthru Beverage Group Moves to Acquire Missouri-based Wholesaler Major Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group today announced they have a signed agreement to purchase Missouri-based Major Brands, further expanding the company's North American footprint. Once the deal is completed, which is expected this spring, Major Brands will join the Breakthru Beverage family and begin to deploy the company's extensive suite of capabilities to help suppliers and customers better reach their target consumers and drive results. The move reflects Breakthru's bold ambition to grow the company's North American footprint and scale its capabilities and business model.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Breakthru to further solidify our standing in the Midwest. We have an ambitious growth agenda, and this move marks another step forward as we continue to seek opportunities across North America," said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group President and CEO. "We intend to align our family-led businesses, embrace opportunities for innovation and build on Major Brands' strong service, community and people-oriented culture to expand our relationships in Missouri."

Under the leadership of new CEO Tom Bené, Breakthru aims to strengthen its position in current markets while seeking organic and inorganic geographic growth opportunities and new business ventures to expand beyond their Total Beverage Alcohol portfolio of wines, spirits, beer and emerging beverages. The family-led business remains committed to being the best, most forward-thinking partner and easiest distributor to work with in the industry.

"Major Brands always has been about its people and the relationships we have built with our customers, suppliers and the communities we have served. We have aggressively defended the responsibilities with which the state has entrusted us. Breakthru's acquisition of Major Brands now gives one of Missouri's largest wholesale premium beverage alcohol distributors the added resources and capabilities of Breakthru's outstanding team. It will strengthen our position in the industry, while maintaining our values and commitment to community and culture," said Sue McCollum, Major Brands Chief Executive Officer.

Breakthru intends to expand its customer and consumer-focused strategies all with the goal of strengthening its position as the distributor of choice. It will remain business as usual at Major Brands, with the transaction expected to close this spring, subject to usual and customary closing conditions.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

About Major Brands

Major Brands is the largest Missouri-based and operated distributor of premium wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Cape Girardeau. Major Brands employs more than 600 people and serves more than 9,000 retail customers. It began operations in 1934 and remains family owned and operated. For more information visit, majorbrands.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Breakthru Beverage Group