Major U.S. City Retirement System Goes Live with Vitech's V3locity® for Pension Administration

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that a major U.S. city retirement system went live with Vitech's cloud-native V3locity® platform for pension administration. The rollout is a culmination of a year-long project to implement three applications from the V3locity suite --CoreAdmin, Digital, and CampaignCenter -- to deliver benefits to the retirement system's nearly 35,000 active and retired members.

The retirement system upgraded to V3locity's CoreAdmin suite for a full spectrum of pension administration capabilities, and V3locity Digital to provide members with easy access to account information via a single web application, across a wide range of channels and devices. With CampaignCenter, the retirement system will target relevant content for participants, with embedded analytics for real-time campaign reporting and traceability.

"We are thrilled to play a significant role in helping this important retirement system enhance its digital self-service, communication, and engagement capabilities, to interact more effectively with its member base," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "By upgrading its existing pension administration solution to V3locity, the retirement system will benefit from centralized data, increased straight-through processing, and increased speed and efficiency for its overall operations."

V3locity is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

