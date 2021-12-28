TruFit Athletic Clubs Aim to Motivate Communities With Charity-Based Fitness Boot Camp

MCALLEN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual TruCommitment program will take place every weekend in January at all 35 TruFit locations throughout the state. With a donation, members gain access to TruCommitment Day on January 1, 2022 which includes TruCommitment bootcamps, on hand fitness professionals, local vendors, special prizes, and more!

100% of donations are going directly to food banks in the local communities. Last year, TruFit Athletic Clubs raised over $50,000 that provided more than 250,000 meals for families in need. This year, the goal is to provide over A HALF-A-MILLION MEALS for families in the community!

A minimum donation of $20 is needed to participate. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to local food banks. With a donation, members receive an introductory personal training session, access to TruCommitment bootcamps, fitness success gameplan, online nutritional access, a FIT3D body scan, and a TruCommitment exclusive participation shirt.

"We're quite proud of our ability to improve lives through fitness and our tradition of giving back to the communities we serve," Harry Reo, Chief Operating Officer said. "Our members have responded and are making their TruPower heard with a record pace-setting start to this year's fundraising campaign. Armed with their heart and passion to help, we've provided nearly 200,000 meals so far and we've set a goal of exceeding 500,000 meals."

With families still recovering from hardships caused by COVID-19 the threat of food insecurity is rampant across the country. TruFit Athletic Clubs hopes to help relieve some of the hardship with support from their member base and the local community at large.

Food Banks Participating in the Program

Rio Grande Valley - The Foodbank of the RGV

Laredo - Laredo Regional Food bank

San Antonio - San Antonio Food Bank

Lubbock - South Plains Food BankWest TX

Odessa - West Texas Food Bank

Midland / San Angelo - Concho Valley Regional Food Bank

El Paso - El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

College Station / Killeen - Brazos Valley Food Bank

Amarillo - High Plains Food Bank

"We're excited to partner with TruFit once again for this incredible opportunity to raise thousands of meals for our RGV families facing hunger year-round. TruFit has provided us with the financial support to provide healthy and nutritious commodities for the people we serve. On average, the Food Bank RGV serves 76,000 people a week in our tri-county service territory. Without committed partners like TruFit, our mission would not be possible. Every dollar, every volunteer hour, and every action helps us make a difference in the lives of the thousands of clients we serve every day, " Libby Saenz, CEO of the Food Bank RGV.

Donations and sign-ups for TruCommitment are happening now through December 31st, 2021 , and TruCommitment Day is January 1, 2022.

For more information on locations and membership or to sign up for a TruCommit boot camp, visit: https://trufitathleticclubs.com/trucommitment

About TruFit Athletic Clubs

TruFit Athletic Clubs started in the Rio Grande Valley in 2007 and has expanded to 30+ locations across Texas. TruFit Athletic Clubs aims to provide an elevated fitness experience at tremendous value that's not only attainable by the average Texan, TruFit Athletic Clubs represent the best value in fitness clubs in all markets they serve.

