Accelerate large-scale development of mobile robot, YouiBot has completed B series round of financing, exceeding RMB 300 million

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 21, YouiBot, the head enterprise of industrial mobile robot, announced that it has completed two rounds of B-series financing, the accumulated amount exceeded RMB 300 million. The two rounds of financing mainly come from the investment of FG Venture and Xicheng Jinrui, followed by the investment of IDG, Pine Venture, SIG, BlueRun Venture, SoftBank and HAX, and TAIHECAP was designated as the exclusive financial advisor. The investment institutions in early period include ZhenFund, C&I Capital, INNO, BOLE and XJTU 1896.

At present,YouiBot has realized large-scale production.

As a leading mobile robot and solution provider in China, YouiBot is rooted in industrial logistics, intelligent routine inspection and operation & maintenance, specialized in production and operation scenarios of precision electronic manufacturing and energy industry and always keeps its first ranking in semiconductor and power plant. So far, YouiBot has become the cooperative partner of many famous brands in domestic and abroad such as LUXSHARE ICT, ASM, CRRC, FAST, China Huaneng, AICC, COMAC and Hitachi, covering 26 provinces and cities, with the products being exported to more than 30 countries like Japan, Korea, Singapore, Spanish and Germany.

YouiBot has taken scenario development and service as its first objective as early as its establishment, setting far ahead of its peers in customer scenario cognition and process understanding. By relying on the powerful technology support of AMR positioning navigation algorithm in high precision and stability, YouiBot becomes one of the few mobile robot manufacturers in international realm with the positioning accuracy of ± 2mm. In addition, as the earliest mobile robot enterprise in software system in China, the software-hardware integrated solution of YouiBot not only meets the flexible production requirement of enterprises in the era of personalized consumption, but also realizes digital production and information management, so as to achieve the objective of intelligent upgrading and transformation.

Taking industrial logistics scenario as an example, YouiBot can get through the whole material flow and data flow with self-developed AMR and YOUI TMS system, realizes a whole business process closed loop of "raw material warehouse – warehouse beside production line – production line – finished product warehouse", and assists enterprises to truly realize stable, continuous and high-efficiency production.

Owing to the unremitting effort in scenarios, YouiBot has achieved the capacity in whole plant logistics planning, large-scale cluster deployment and multi-machine coordination, and realizes large-scale production. So far, YouiBot software-hardware integrated solution has been widely applied in semiconductor, 3C, electric power and IDC. In the 36000 m2 Frame factory of a precision electronic manufacturing head enterprise, YouiBot builds an unmanned workshop with 150 mobile robots and YOUI TMS system, realizes automatic upgrading of production and logistics of mobile phone middle frame and improves production efficiency and benefit simultaneously.

YouiBot's leadership in large-scale development in industry is benefited by the supply chain system and the lean management of project. In order to serve all customers better, YouiBot has established many offices based on the principle of "nearest service" to achieve the quick response capacity, realizes standardization of sales, supply chain and production links by taking various measures and guarantees the overall project progress and implementation by means of special engineering service department. Besides, the strict control of company's quality team on production, incoming materials and finished products ensures the high quality and stability of mobile robot.

At present, industrial mobile robot is ushering in a new demand explosive period. YouiBot will focus on precision electronic manufacturing and energy continuously by means of its core advantages in scenario, algorithm, software/hardware and large-scale development, expand its mature scenario experience into new scenes and further quicken the pace of overseas market expansion.

