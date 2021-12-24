GOOVIS HMD Ensures Comfortable Low Blue-Light Viewing Environment and Low Visual Fatigue in the Virtual World

Certified GOOVIS HMD provides 'Good Vision' for holiday celebration

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOVIS, the product brand of NED Optics, a technical leading company in the XR Head-Mounted Display (HMD) field, has been praised by industry experts and consumers for producing premium HMD products with principles of quality and safety. Its products transcend typical viewing devices, which sometimes can cause fatigue and discomfort, and instead offer protective optical technology that does not detract from the high-quality visual experience. As shoppers gear up for the holiday celebrations, the GOOVIS Amazon store brings an impressive range of products suitable for numerous multimedia activities during the holiday, with special discounts offered.

"The practical application of VR/AR, or XR in general, is becoming a popular topic. For many users, the first word they relate to VR/AR is immersion. So, some devices prioritize immersion by leading people's senses to wander around in the virtual world but fail to maintain clarity. This causes fatigue and discomfort, or even potential damage to eyes," said Dr. Huajun Peng, Founder and CEO of NED Optics. "This is one challenge GOOVIS HDM has tried to address. We aim to create the highest clarity for users when they are entering the world behind the screen. And this should be premised on comfort - dizziness-free, no eyestrain, and protecting users against the dangers of blue light damage."

GOOVIS received the world's first SGS Metaverse series: Low Visual Fatigue certification this November. In 2020 the brand earned the TÜV Rheinland certification for providing a comfortable low blue-light viewing environment, becoming the world's first full-mode low blue light eye protection headset which defines GOOVIS as being ahead of its competition in user safety. Prior to this, GOOVIS passed the rigorous eye health safety assessment of the National Ophthalmology Engineering Center, obtaining a four-star safety certification for all their products in 2018.

The main strengths aiding these certifications is the AMOLED micro-display eye protection screen and the company's patented optical technologies. Compared with traditional computer and mobile phone screens, GOOVIS HMD reduces blue light damage by more than 70%. Blue light from electronics has been linked to health problems like blurry vision, eyestrain, dry eye, macular degeneration, and cataracts. Consumers have praised GOOVIS for their technological control of blue light exposure, protecting potential eye damage, and increasing user comfort.

Safety and ease are also important aspects of all GOOVIS products, and consumers regularly commend the incorporation of binocular diopter and inter-pupillary distance adjustments. Allowing users to independently adjust the HMD, this protective technology supports 300 degrees for hyperopia and 800 degrees for myopia, so users could enjoy a clear and 3D stereoscopic viewing experience without myopia glasses and with less strain on the eyes.

Consumers have praised the strong protective qualities of GOOVIS products for increasing comfort and extending viewing periods, with many users in the medical field utilizing GOOVIS for training sessions exceeding 6 hours. This long-wearing capability is further exhibited in its ability to immerse the user in the visual experience, allowing for a focused viewing session whenever and wherever.

Although visually, the device looks comparable to other HMD on the market, GOOVIS has been commended for their protective optical technology, producing premium quality viewing products that appear to be above and beyond their competition. Proving to be a trustworthy producer of high-quality products, GOOVIS is redefining a new way to experience multimedia entertainment.

About GOOVIS

GOOVIS, which means Good Vision, is a brand of NED Optics, a technical leading company in the XR Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) field. GOOVIS products can be used to view films and videos, play games, and can also be applied in industrial fields, such as simulated military training, remote control of autonomous vehicles, surgical training systems, myopia prevention and control, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with First Person View (FPV), live broadcast over 5G network, and other professional fields.

In November 2021, GOOVIS received the world's first SGS Meta-universe series - Low Fatigue Visual certification. Before this, in May 2020, GOOVIS has obtained the TÜV Rheinland certification for providing a comfortable low blue-light viewing environment, becoming the world's first full-mode low blue-light eye protection headset, defining it as ahead of its competition in user safety.

GOOVIS has found its way to satisfy customers in 60 countries and regions, including throughout Europe, America, Japan and Australia. GOOVIS scooped the German iF Design Award in 2018, the Chinese Red Star Award in 2020, and the Good Design Award in Japan in 2018.

