VTech® Marble Rush™ Line Receives Toy Association's Esteemed STEAM Toy Accreditation

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech® announced today that all four introductory products in its new Marble Rush™ line, which consists of the Ultimate Set™, Launchpad Set™, Spiral Starter Set™ and Discovery Starter Set™ have received the Toy Association's STEAM Toy Accreditation Seal of Approval. This is the first year the Toy Association has offered this significant accreditation in partnership with Dr. Gummer's Good Play Guide.

The VTech® Marble Rush™ Ultimate Set™ has received the Toy Association’s STEAM Toy Accreditation Seal of Approval.

"We are pleased that the Toy Association and the Good Play Guide have acknowledged our Marble Rush line with their STEAM Toy Accreditation Seal of Approval," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We know how fun and engaging this line is, but it's wonderful to also see it recognized for the important STEAM skills that it fosters."

The new accreditation program founded by the Toy Association in partnership with Dr. Gummer's Good Play Guide is open to all brands involved in producing, designing and marketing STEAM products for children. Previously, there was a focus on STEM, which stood for science, technology, engineering and math, but the Toy Association wanted to also highlight the growing movement which included an additional focus on arts. As a result, the STEAM Toy Accreditation was formed.

To receive this accreditation, a toy must have a clear relevance to the real-world and offer hands-on use while allowing children to be actively and independently involved in the learning experience. Additionally, the toy must encourage children to tap into their imaginative skills to aid in creative thinking and logic at the same time. VTech's Marble Rush toys offer children an exciting and thrilling experience and allows them to build and construct courses by following the leveled guides or by creating their very own. It challenges children to use logic and creativity while offering them endless hours of fun.

Additional details about Marble Rush and the Toy Association STEAM Accreditation can be found at www.vtechkids.com/marblerush and www.toyassociation.org.

The Marble Rush line includes:

Marble Rush™ Ultimate Set™: Roll through thrilling stunts and exciting challenges with the Marble Rush™ Ultimate Set™. This 145-piece color-coded building set includes a spinning Ferris wheel, a swirling cone that plays a musical light show, thrilling ramps, fast tracks, extreme launchers and bases that all easily connect together. The easy-to-follow guide includes three different builds from beginner to advanced, or you can create your own courses for endless excitement and fun. When construction is complete, kids can launch the 10 included marbles into action down ramps, fast tracks and more. Work together with family and friends to use the exciting launchers to keep the marbles in constant motion and bring them back to the beginning. Kids will also love sending the marbles on a ride around the Ferris wheel or spinning down the musical funnel of light! Additionally, two easy-to-connect extreme launchers allow kids to create exciting skill challenges. Combine with other Marble Rush sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more builds at vtechkids.com/marblerush. ( $47.99 ; ages 4 years and up)



Marble Rush™ Launchpad Set™: Build thrilling stunts, exciting challenges and help marbles take off with the Marble Rush™ Launchpad Set™. This 89-piece color-coded building set includes a musical light-show rocket ship, thrilling ramps, fast tracks, extreme launchers and bases that all easily connect together. The easy-to-follow leveled guide includes three different builds from beginner to advanced, or create your own courses for endless excitement and fun. When construction is complete, kids can launch the 10 included marbles into action through courses and down ramps to the launcher and jump challenges. Work together with family and friends to use the exciting launchers to keep the marbles in constant motion and bring them back to the beginning. Kids will also have a "blast" counting down to the rocket ship launch! Additionally, color-coded pieces allow kids the freedom to create different combinations. Combine with other Marble Rush sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more builds at vtechkids.com/marblerush. ( $27.99 ; ages 4 years and up)



Marble Rush™ Spiral Starter Set™: Twist and turn through thrilling stunts and exciting challenges with the Marble Rush™ Spiral Starter Set™. This 67-piece color-coded building set includes a swirling funnel, dizzying corkscrew, an extreme launcher and bases that all easily connect for sturdy obstacle courses. The easy-to-follow leveled guide includes three different builds from beginner to intermediate or you can create your own courses. When construction is complete, drop the five included marbles into action and watch them race down ramps to the launcher challenge. Compete with friends and family using the exciting launcher to keep the marbles in motion and launch them back to the beginning. Combine with other Marble Rush sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset. ( $19.99 ; ages 4 years and up)



Marble Rush™ Discovery Set™: Explore thrilling stunts and exciting challenges with the Marble Rush™ Discovery Set™. This 33-piece color-coded building set includes an extreme launcher, fast tracks and bases that all easily connect. The easy-to-follow leveled guide includes three different beginner builds or you can create your own courses. When construction is complete, drop the three marbles into the funnel and press the button to watch them race down ramps. Compete with friends and family using the exciting ramp challenge to keep the marbles in motion. Combine with other Marble Rush sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset. ( $11.99 ; ages 4 years and up)

