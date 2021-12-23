Healis Therapeutics announces mission to deliver new class of neuromuscular treatments in psychiatry

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healis Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company, today announces its mission to deliver a new class of neuromuscular therapeutics in psychiatry.

Healis Therapeutics is developing a botulinum toxin-based treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD)

Healis Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Eric Finzi made global headlines when he published the first trial showing efficacy of botulinum toxin in treating major depressive disorder (MDD) in 2006. Subsequently, five Phase II clinical trials have shown the effectiveness of botulinum toxin as a treatment for depression.

Healis Therapeutics seeks to accelerate the development of botulinum toxin as a potential psychiatric treatment option for depression. Over 19 million Americans suffer from depression, with an estimated 280 million cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). By targeting different neuromuscular pathways than current treatments, Healis seeks to develop new potential treatment options. In Phase II studies, botulinum toxin is injected in the glabellar region and frown muscles, including the corrugator and procerus. Botulinum toxin is thought to treat depression through the facial feedback mechanism between facial muscle expressions and the brain.

Botulinum toxin is currently FDA approved for chronic migraine, cervical dystonia, and axillary hyperhidrosis, among other medical indications. Botulinum toxin's increasing adoption in modern medicine stands on top of two decades of use in the cosmetic industry.

Disclaimer: As of 23 December 2021, botulinum toxin is not an FDA approved drug for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Botulinum toxin for MDD, bipolar depression, and PTSD is under investigational use only and not available for commercial distribution.

