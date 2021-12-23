Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. Partners with Alltests Clinical Solutions, LLC to Distribute ACON Laboratories Flowflex™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran owned Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) announced it has teamed up with New Jersey-based Alltests Clinical Solutions, LLC (Alltests), an authorized distributor, to distribute the Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test. Manufactured by ACON Laboratories, Inc., Flowflex is a simple-to-use, rapid antigen self-test that does not require a prescription. The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is available for purchase through CLC's corporate website at www.carolinachemistries.com.

On October 4th, 2021, ACON Laboratories was granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that will significantly increase the availability of a rapid, at-home test to public authorities and private companies. In light of the most recent mandates established by the U.S. Government, a massive number of COVID-19 tests will be required to fulfill weekly testing of unvaccinated public and private sector employees.

Together, the combined resources of CLC and Alltests will dramatically increase the availability of COVID-19 home tests to consumers through a proven and integrated distribution process. Utilizing an innovative market penetration strategy, CLC has partnered with an international alliance of seasoned professionals in the medical, pharmaceutical, marketing, and entrepreneurial fields bonded by the mission to provide innovative, effective, and pragmatic solutions in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) is an FDA registered manufacturer, re-packager, re-labeler and value-added reseller of COVID-19 tests and supplies. The company has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing various testing products and supplies to market under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. For more information, call 877-722-8910, visit our website at carolinachemistries.com, or email contactsales@carolinachemistries.com.

The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of IVDs for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated, or authorization is revoked sooner. For links to Instructions for Use, Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, Consumer Package Insert, FDA EUA letter, please visit www.carolinachemistries.com/flowflex-covid-19-antigen-home-test/. Flowflex is a trademark of ACON Laboratories, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carolina Liquid Chemistries