Adore Me Launches Adore Me Tech, a Technology Brand Helping to Build the Future of Retail

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me, known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing to the market, is now introducing Adore Me Tech: an organizational structure that represents the future of what a technology group within a retail company can look like.

With nearly 100 technical engineers based out of Adore Me's Bucharest and New York City offices, Adore Me has always considered themselves just as much of a data-driven technology brand as they are a lingerie brand. Knowing that the very nature of shopping is always changing, Adore Me follows their belief that technology must be embedded into any and every business function. That's why the disruptive lingerie brand is launching their own technology brand, Adore Me Tech, whose core mission will be to build upon the Adore Me Operating Platform.

The Adore Me Operating Platform

If there's one trend that Adore Me has experienced as consistent, it's this: Their market and business is continually being disrupted by new technology and the external factors that come along with it. Recognizing that changes to shopping and fashion are inevitable, Adore Me introduces their very own suite of proprietary software and technology used to expand into new markets, new products, and new business models.

Currently, the Adore Me Operating Platform stands as an ecosystem of 15 internal tools that fuel solutions for current and short-term business challenges—and they're working closely with business partners to expand even further, too. Examples of these proprietary tools include a scale-up procurement inventory management system, a product ordering tool & advanced shipping notifications, an algorithm-based try-at-home subscription box, an advanced product creation tool used by Adore Me Designers, and a self-serve platform that serves as a homebase for influencer campaigns.

"We hypothesize that as the world around us continues to change, we'll need to change the way we approach our planning, automation, and policies," says Romain Liot, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Adore Me. "The right framework will be our catalyst in business growth, and the Adore Me Operating Platform is a huge step in the right direction." Follow Adore Me Tech on LinkedIn here .

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features lingerie, swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and compression intimates. With a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

