GovOS Launches Business Licensing & Tax Filing Solutions for Local Government

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments, today announced the launch of its full-featured, end-to-end solutions for business licensing and tax filing. Built on the MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs technology acquired earlier this year, GovOS Business Licensing and GovOS Tax Filing underscore the company's commitment to providing local governments with the tools they need to accelerate digitization efforts in their communities.

Designed to enhance revenue collection and reduce the amount of valuable staff time spent processing paperwork, both GovOS Business Licensing and GovOS Tax Filing apply automation and intelligence features to improve the accuracy of these vital government processes. Local governments can now look to GovOS to help streamline administration of tax remittance and renewals of business licenses to better enable local business growth.

"On a local government's journey to digital transformation, the collection of taxes and the issuance of business licenses are vital functions that bridge online civic services and community engagement," said Kevin Lafeber, President, GovOS. "Together with our Application Studio platform and Short-Term Rental solution, local governments have the ways and means to keep business running as usual, no matter what curveballs get thrown at them."

Business Licensing

With the GovOS Business Licensing solution, local business owners can complete the entire licensing process online. The system ensures ease of use for every size business and helps business owners register and remain in compliance with local government regulations.

Key features include:

Data-driven insights to better understand market demographics

Dynamic workflows allowing for customized registration requirements and the creation and adjustment of workflows as needed

An intuitive online portal that guides business owners through the permitting process and informs them of any status changes or notifications

Best-in-class customer success team to monitor and respond to all product questions/concerns

Tax Filing

Built by tax professionals who worked in the government space, the GovOS Tax Filing solution provides intuitive forms and auto-calculations. These core design elements eliminate staff time wasted on checking for math errors or calculating missed revenue due to penalties or interest. The system automatically collects every dollar in real time.

Key features include:

Auto calculations to prevent incorrect forms from being submitted

A single digital cart that can process multiple tax forms

Automatic tax deposits each day to any account

Tax form customization to tailor any form as needed

Fee adjustments on forms to provide a discount or apply a penalty

Solution Adoption Within Local Jurisdictions

To date, more than 30 jurisdictions have started using one or both GovOS solutions.

For the Little Rock, AR Convention & Visitors Bureau, GovOS Business Licensing gives new and existing local businesses a quick and easy way to register, apply for and receive permits, and pay taxes.

"With GovOS, our local business owners simply use our online portal to register and apply for a wide range of permits that we have available," said Kasey L. Summerville, Senior Director of Tax Revenue, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We then use GovOS Business Licensing to automatically calculate estimated and final tax assessments based on data in our jurisdiction and create custom workflows to send vendors notifications of payment, and even allow them to pay those final assessments online. We now have over 89% of businesses in our jurisdiction registered in Business Licensing, and the feedback from both citizens and staff has been very positive."

Mark Colvin, Finance Manager for the City of Wheat Ridge, CO says that the GovOS Business Licensing and Tax Filing products have streamlined their process for working with short-term rentals in their jurisdiction.

"Wheat Ridge is west of Denver and like many others, we've seen the number of short-term rentals in our municipality increase exponentially over the last few years," said Mark. "Thus, when the city adopted a short-term rental ordinance in early 2021 with a rollout in May 2021, we knew we needed a platform that we could implement and use with relative ease. The GovOS Business Licensing platform is user-friendly and straightforward to apply for licenses and remit taxes, and it has allowed our team to streamline workflows for approving and issuing licenses. Implementation was smooth and easy, and so far the response has been positive."

About GovOS

GovOS is the leading digital transformation platform for local governments. Headquartered in Austin, TX, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Through its secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies.

