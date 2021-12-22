Dodge Announces New Direct Connection Performance Parts Lineup, Parts Catalog and Technical Hotline

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is kick-starting the brand’s rollout of new factory-backed Direct Connection performance parts with the announcement of key products from the exclusive new lineup, including performance, “Tuner” and “Stage” kits for the Dodge Challenger and new race- ready performance kits for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak.

Dodge announces key parts that will launch Direct Connection, the Dodge brand's exclusive source of factory-backed performance parts, including:

New Direct Connection parts catalog, available for download at Dodge.com/dodge-muscle , includes pricing information, performance "recipes" and information on the complete Direct Connection portfolio: Modern Performance, Competition, Crate Engines and Vintage Muscle parts

Direct Connection (800) 998-1110 hotline live now with technical support available straight from the performance experts

Direct Connection parts are designed, developed and validated by Stellantis engineering, and add peace of mind that comes with factory-backed performance warranty coverage

Direct Connection parts installed/replaced by a Dodge Power Brokers dealership on a Dodge vehicle maintain the three-year/36,000-mile new vehicle basic limited warranty and the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty from the original installation date.

Direct Connection parts ordering and opening of Dodge Power Brokers dealer network scheduled to commence in late Q1 2022

Direct Connection parts announcement opens fifth "garage door" of the Dodge Never Lift campaign, which provides a two-year road map to the brand's electrified performance future

Visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift to view the 24 Months of Muscle calendar

A new Direct Connection parts catalog, available for download now at Dodge.com/dodge-muscle, offers complete parts information and pricing, while the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 is up and running to provide technical support straight from the performance experts.

Ordering for Direct Connection parts will open in late Q1 2022. The Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, which will serve as the exclusive source for all Direct Connection performance parts, will also begin operation in late Q1 2022.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

