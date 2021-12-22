Brenntag SE appoints Dr Kristin Neumann to the Management Board as CFO as of April 1, 2022

ESSEN, Germany, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Brenntag SE, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, is appointing Dr Kristin Neumann to the Brenntag SE Management Board as of April 1, 2022, as Chief Financial Officer. Dr Kristin Neumann will succeed Georg Müller, who chose not to extend his mandate beyond his current term ending March 31, 2022.

Doreen Nowotne, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Brenntag SE: "With Dr Kristin Neumann we are very happy to have been able to win an internationally experienced financial expert and leadership personality as CFO. The Supervisory Board is convinced that she will ideally complement and enrich the Management Board with her broad experience and that she, together with her Board colleagues, will consistently implement the initiated transformation of our company."

Dr Christian Kohlpaintner, CEO of Brenntag SE: "I'm looking forward to welcoming Dr Kristin Neumann to the Management Board as our newest member. As a proven expert in the field of finance and with a broad range of experience also in other areas, she will bring fresh impetus to Brenntag's successful path to sustainable earnings growth. Together we will expand our industry-leading position and further drive our company's transformation."

Dr Kristin Neumann: "I'd like to thank Brenntag SE's Supervisory Board for placing their trust in me. I'm looking forward to taking on my new responsibilities and working together with the very ambitious Management Board team. Brenntag is an exceptionally successful company that has rightfully maintained its leading position in the chemicals and ingredients distribution industry for many years and is now raising the bar. The CFO has a central role to play in Group management and the targeted development of a company – so this is both a challenge as well as a pleasure for me."

The current CFO Georg Müller made a personal decision to leave Brenntag at the end of March 2022 after almost 20 years with the company. During this time, he has held various management positions in the company, thereof the last ten years as CFO. Doreen Nowotne: "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Georg Müller most sincerely for his outstanding contributions and his dedication to our company as well as for the trustful cooperation. He has played a decisive role in shaping Brenntag's development into today's role as the global market leader and, in particular, contributed to strengthening the company's financial position and to the excellent reputation that Brenntag enjoys on the capital markets today. The Supervisory Board holds Georg Müller in the highest regard, and we wish him every success in his future responsibilities and all the best."

