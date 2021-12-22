ALPS EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT ETF DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER DISTRIBUTION

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) (NYSE: EQL) declared its fourth quarter distribution on December 21, 2021 in the amount of $0.59523. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 23, 2021.

EQL Distribution:

Ex-Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Record Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Payable Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Additional Fund Information can be found at www.alpsfunds.com/products/etf/EQL.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information call 866.675.2639. Read it carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 25,000 shares.

The Fund's investment performance, because it is an ETF of ETFS, depends on the investment performance of the Underlying Sector ETFs in which it invests. An investment in the Fund is subject to the risks associated with the Underlying Sector ETFs that comprise the Underlying Index. The Fund will indirectly pay a proportional share of the asset–based fees of the Underlying Sector ETFs in which it invests.

The Fund is subject to the Underlying Sector ETFs Risks, making it subject to certain risks specific to each Underlying Sector ETF. The Fund is considered non-diversified which could cause greater fluctuation in share price than would occur in a diversified fund. An investment in the Fund involves risks, including loss of principal.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Fund.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

