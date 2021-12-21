PURA Announces First Farmersville Hemp Clients Targeting $10 Million 2022 Revenue

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced signing its first Farmersville Hemp clients that will in turn contribute to the company's 2022 revenue objectives.

The company has forecasted $1 million in revenue for 2022 with the potential for revenue to reach $10 million.

PURA has established a new business model to build an industrial hemp business with 3 sources of revenue – education, branding and partnerships.

The initial $1 million in revenue forecasted for next year conservatively only encompasses revenue coming from its education line of business which is designed to ignite the revenue potential of the branding and partnership business lines.

Management indicates the branding and particularly the partnership lines of business also have a high potential of contributing revenue next year. Accordingly, management has indicated the possibility that the initial revenue forecast maybe revised upward more than once in the course of 2022.

PURA has engaged its first three Farmersville Hemp Brand customers. The customers announced today have signed up for PURA's education services. The education services consist of a consultative curriculum customized for each client to design specific strategies for hemp to be incorporated into the client's products and services to enhance their offering with more sustainable, durable and efficient products and services.

