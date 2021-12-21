Kiira Health raises $4M to transform healthcare for young women.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiira Health, a Los Angeles-based healthcare technology company, recently closed a $4M seed round led by 500 Global and Forum VC with participation from Serena Ventures, California Healthcare Foundation, and more.

Focused on addressing the healthcare needs of young multicultural women.

Kiira is a technology-enabled healthcare provider focused on addressing the needs of young multicultural women and empowering them to be more proactive about their health in their early formative years.

Kiira's strategy incorporates a mobile app for 24/7 access to virtual care, personalized data-driven insights, and culture-centered telehealth solutions for gynecology, primary care, and mental health.

Earlier this year, Kiira released its virtual clinic product for colleges and universities under Kiira Student Health and started working with colleges and universities across California and New York to provide its telemedicine solution amid the pandemic.

"I truly wish I had a women's health solution like Kiira when I was in college. We are setting ourselves apart by creating this unique opportunity to reach young women at the most pivotal stage of their lives". said Crystal Adesanya, Founder, and CEO of Kiira Health.

"We are delighted to be working with Kiira Health to provide much-needed services to our students. Over the past year, we've received positive feedback from our students and learned a lot about their unique needs. We are excited to continue our partnership with Kiira Health to change the way young women and students, in general, receive care." President Keith Flamer - College of the Redwoods | Eureka California.

Kiira plans to utilize this new round of funding to grow its dynamic and diverse team, as well as develop products that further the company's goal to solve the existing women's health issues in the country.

"We're proud of what Crystal, Dr. Fraser, and the team at Kiira have accomplished to date and are excited about their vision. We believe that Kiira is helping define a new category of women's care by providing a multi-channel modern experience that is well-suited to meet the demands of today's healthcare consumer," said Clayton Bryan, Partner at 500 Global.

"After evaluating the health care market, it was clear to us that young women are deeply underserved by our existing healthcare infrastructure. We believe Kiira has the potential to become a leader in women's health and bridge the access to care gap. " Michael Cardamone - CEO and Managing Partner Forum VC.

