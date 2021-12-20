IronYun Named a Major Player in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for Video Surveillance Analytics

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronYun Inc., a leader in AI vision for security and safety applications, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape, Worldwide Video Surveillance Analytics 2021 (IDC #US47659521, November 2021). The report profiles 11 leading vendors from over a hundred market players. IronYun is recognized as a Major Player in video surveillance analytics.

IronYun's Vaidio™ AI Vision Platform is recognized by the IDC MarketScape as "a good decision for enterprises that have extensive video surveillance capabilities and want to upgrade to advanced analytics that incorporate the latest technology."

IDC recognizes Vaidio as orchestrating "multiple next-generation AI video analytics engines to provide such functions as video search, intrusion detection, license plate recognition, face search and recognition, people and vehicle counting, vehicle make and model recognition, social health analytics, and many others."

The Vaidio AI Vision Platform is an open software platform that can be deployed on-prem on servers, on edge devices, and/or in the cloud. Vaidio works with any IP camera and integrates out of the box with 21 market-leading video management systems (VMSs). Vaidio AI monitors real-time video streams with superhuman accuracy, and accelerates forensic video search of stored video. The platform offers the flexibility to purchase only needed analytics, with the option to run multiple analytics on a single camera, and to add more analytic functionality over time. Vaidio's optimized, next-generation AI vision algorithms maximize hardware resource efficiency, to effectively lower overall solution costs relative to competitive alternatives.

Kit Bishop, Digital Transformation lead, Convergint, said "This timely recognition of IronYun and their Vaidio AI Vision platform is well deserved. Out of hundreds of solutions we've worked with, Vaidio is one of a handful that ranks highest in terms of platform maturity and driving real-world customer value."

Paul Sun, IronYun's CEO, said "It is a great milestone for our young company to be recognized as a Major Player in IDC's Video Surveillance Analytics MarketScape. This recognition is a testimonial to our entire team, to our global partners and customers, and to the accuracy, functionality, ease of use, and flexibility of the Vaidio platform."

View the abstract of the IDC MarketScape, Worldwide Video Surveillance Analytics 2021 here.

Additional Resources:

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About IronYun

IronYun's Vaidio™ AI Vision Platform provides next generation AI-enabled video search and analytics for security, safety, health and operations. The Vaidio platform orchestrates multiple next generation AI engines to provide higher accuracy and lower cost across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. Vaidio solutions are deployed across thousands of cameras worldwide in perimeter security, intrusion detection, facial-recognition and LPR-based access control applications, and more. Our customers include transportation, government, casino, hospitality, law enforcement, sports and entertainment organizations around the world. Vaidio Social Health Analytics for public health screening, face mask, distancing, occupancy and temperature detection are deployed or in pilot in a number of transit, manufacturing and airport facilities worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.ironyun.com, follow our CEO Paul Sun on LinkedIn, and follow IronYun on our blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IronYun