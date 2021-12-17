Penske Truck Leasing Completes DeCarolis Truck Rental Acquisition

READING, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing today announced it has completed the acquisition of the assets of DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc., a transportation company based in Rochester, New York providing full-service truck leasing, rental, maintenance and repair services to a variety of customers primarily in the food processing and distribution, consumer distribution, and freight-hauling industries.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing)

The acquisition adds approximately 2,350 tractors, trucks and trailers to Penske's existing fleet, and adds several facilities throughout upstate New York. Penske is now integrating DeCarolis' facilities, staff, vehicles, and processes into its existing network.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 355,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

