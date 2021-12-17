InventHelp Inventor Develops Dehydrator/Fan for Cosmetic Brushes (BMA-5627)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Anyone who works in the beauty industry needs to have clean cosmetic brushes readily accessible," said an inventor from Boston, Mass. "This accessory will assure a quick turnaround rather than having to wait for them to dry naturally."

He developed COSMETIC BRUSH DRYER, patent-pending, to enable users to keep a supply of clean dry cosmetic brushes readily accessible. As such, it increases productivity for better client service since it saves time and effort. Designed to hold brushes firmly in place and remains tightly sealed in use, it also extends brush life to reduce replacement expense. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5627, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

