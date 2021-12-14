XenomatiX named as CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XenomatiX announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its true-solid-state-lidar technology in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation category.

True Solid State Lidar XenoLidar-X wins CES Award

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology product categories. The announcement was made ahead of CES® 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

''We are proud to receive the acknowledgement from CES. We are also excited to see the growing awareness on solid-state-lidar solutions for automotive and autonomous applications. XenomatiX offers a unique approach to lidar sensors, its multi-beam technology ensures high reliability at low cost and high volumes." said Filip Geuens, CEO of XenomatiX.

For the 4th consecutive CES Las Vegas, XenomatiX will be attending the show in-person and showcase its winning product, XenoLidar-X in the LCVV West Hall, booth #5677.

At XenomatiX' and their partners' booths, participants will be able to see real life examples of lidar integration in a vehicle, like in headlamps or behind windshields. XenomatiX' partner, Marelli Automotive Lighting will showcase a functioning lidar module in their suite at the Wynn hotel. At booth #6577 Wideye, another XenomatiX' partner, will exhibit the ability to combine both lidar and camera modules behind the windshield and guarantee high performance and reliability.

XenomatiX' newly developed true-solid-state lidar, the XenoLidar-X, is a sensor designed for high resolution and accurate analysis of the vehicle's surroundings. Its lightweight and small design makes it ideal for seamless integration in any vehicle, drone, or robot.

Moreover, XenoLidar-X has no moving or scanning mechanism, detecting the whole scene in 'one flash'. This innovative and high performant concept, called multi-beam, allows detection beyond 200m range at normal power consumption. The high-resolution point cloud needs no post-treatment for time-space correction like scanning lidars, allows for a much higher frame rate and corrects more easily for one laser fall-out, obviously all within Class 1 safety.

To learn more about XenomatiX' technology and applications visit the website: www.xenomatix.com

About XenomatiX

XenomatiX is the first company to offer True-Solid-State LiDAR solutions for on-road and off road automotive, industrial, and monitoring (smart city) applications. XenomatiX designs and builds products and software that enable precise real-time 3D + 2D digitization, offering a fast understanding of the real world and empowering applications that lead to safer and more comfortable cities and vehicles. XenomatiX is known for its flexible and customizable LiDAR modules for series integration. Besides in-house hardware and software solutions, XenomatiX' has built a valuable ECO system of partnerships with Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers and provides this way access to total solutions to automotive and industrial companies.

About Wideye® by AGC

Corporate scale-up of the Tokyo-based AGC Group (a world-leading supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals and other high-tech materials and components), Wideye® by AGC is totally focused on autonomous vehicle ecosystems. Since 2016, Wideye's vision is to enable ADAS deployment and bring fully autonomous driving to reality. Through comprehensive R&D and partnership with sensor companies, Wideye has established the know-how to manage 360° sensor integration from the early development stage up through mass production. Wideye targets its innovative services & products to sensor suppliers, automotive tier 1s and OEMs by closely working with them. Wideye uses its large ecosystem, to help its customers design, prototype, and industrialize the perfect integration solutions for their optical sensor modules such as LiDAR and CAMERA.

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 58,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,266 billion JPY (10.4 billion EUR) in 2020.

