Supply Chain Constraints Hinder Service Provider Router and Switch Market Growth in 3Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group North America Outperformed Other Regions

REDWOOD CITY Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Service Provider Router and Switch market was flat in 3Q 2021. Market growth was stifled during the quarter due in large part to global supply chain constraints that affected vendors' ability to deliver products to customers.

"Despite global supply chain problems, the underlying demand to upgrade backbone and 5G transport networks remains strong," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Service providers are transitioning to new network architectures, and demand for 400 Gbps capable systems and enhanced edge routers offer the networking capabilities required to achieve the transformations," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2021 Service Provider Router and Switch Report:

Cisco was the top-ranked vendor for the first three quarters of 2021, followed by Huawei, Nokia, Juniper, and ZTE.

The Service Provider Router and Switch market is projected to grow at a slightly lower rate for 2021 due to the negative effect of supply chain constraints.

The North American region outperformed all other regions with double-digit revenue growth through the first three quarters of 2021.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Service Provider Router and Switch Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Service Provider Router and Switch market for future current and historical periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for manufacture revenue by regions, customer types, and use cases, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

