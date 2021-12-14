Speeding Up the Software Business: ZF Acquires a Stake in Apex.AI

- Apex.OS meta-operating system contributing to ZF's middleware and high-performance computing

- Meets highest functional safety standard for vehicles

- Suitable for all types of vehicles and all levels of automation

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligence of next generation vehicles is increasingly migrating to a few central high-performance computers. The software running on them should be easy to update and expand with new functions, like a smartphone. And all this with the highest functional safety standards for mobility systems.

ZF has strengthened its automotive software business by acquiring a five percent stake in the software company Apex.AI. In addition to the financial support, ZF will also develop software solutions based on the Apex.OS meta-operating system. "Based on the Apex.OS, we can offer our customers an additional ZF Middleware option," said Nico Hartmann, head of the ZF Global Software Center. "This solution is certified to the highest standards of functional safety for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Thus, we offer our customers an alternative to Autosar Adaptive."

"We are proud that ZF, as one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, will also offer software solutions based on Apex.OS," said Jan Becker, CEO and Co-founder of Apex.AI. "We hope that this core software, which is a non-differentiating software for vehicle users, will become a standard in the automotive industry."

Middleware solutions from ZF

Among the ZF solutions for the software-defined vehicle, high-performance computers and software play a central role. In the electric and electronic architectures of the next generation vehicles, they will control all important functions and connect them with both the vehicle systems and the outside world.

ZF Middleware is an open software platform that acts as a 'mediator' between a vehicle computer's operating system and its software applications. Key functions of the middleware are the abstraction of the computer hardware from software applications and the communication between these applications. The actual software functions, such as autonomous driving functions, can then in turn be built on top of this middleware.

Highest functional safety standard

Apex.OS is a meta-operating system derived from the Robot Operation System (ROS), originally developed for robotics applications. Apex.AI has further developed this operating system for the automotive sector and gained ASIL D certification according to ISO 26262 functional safety standard for vehicles. As a result, this core software for high-performance automotive computers, including the associated software development kits, is readily available, thereby offering car manufacturers the option of deploying scarce human resources more in other areas that offer significant differentiation for the end customer. Apex.OS can be used in all types of vehicles, such as passenger cars, robotaxis, shuttles and commercial vehicles, and independent of their level of automation.

Alternative communication framework to Autosar Adaptive

Apex.OS is written in new standards of the C++ programming language, which enables a high reusability of individual building blocks. This approach is an alternative communication framework to the Adaptive Autosar standards widely used in the automotive industry. ZF can supply its customers with both approaches, depending on which variant the respective vehicle manufacturer prefers.

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility.

In fiscal year 2020 ZF reported sales of €32.6 billion. The company employs more than 150,000 associates at approximately 270 locations in 42 countries.

About Apex.AI

Apex.AI is a Palo Alto, Berlin, Stuttgart, and Munich-based company developing breakthrough safe, certified, developer-friendly, and scalable software for mobility systems. The company's flagship product is Apex.OS, a robust and reliable meta-operating system that enables faster and easier software development for vehicles and safer autonomous driving solutions. Their software development kit targets two main customer groups, the OEM developers who need to implement complex AI software integrated with the entire vehicle, and the autonomous driving developers who can now implement safety-critical applications with ease and reliability.

