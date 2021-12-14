SmartBug Media® Expands Technical Expertise Through New Intelligent Inbound® Partner Ecosystem

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — highlights its expertise in supporting RevOps initiatives for midsize to enterprise companies through a robust martech stack that supports inbound marketing efforts. SmartBug® is the authority when it comes to integrating the full marketing technology stack with CRM platforms such as HubSpot and Salesforce, managing both the setup and campaign strategies for its customers.

As the world gets more complicated and connected, marketers are getting more advanced in the way they use different tools to communicate and capitalize on growth opportunities. As companies transition from legacy systems to the latest technologies, SmartBug helps them turn their tech stacks into revenue engines. SmartBug is the only marketing agency that can combine demand generation with revenue operations to produce high-growth systems by creating thoughtful, creative, digital campaigns that break down the barriers between sales, marketing and customer success through the use of technology.

"Intelligent Inbound is all about smart, strategic marketing campaigns that attract, convert and delight your audience," SmartBug President Jen Spencer said. "Activating and maximizing your tech stack gives you access to even more variety in your marketing campaigns. When working with clients, SmartBug offers an end-to-end solution: We own the strategy, we do the work, and we create the reports to prove your marketing dollars are turning into real revenue."

Martech providers that have partnered with SmartBug to help companies utilize a complete tech stack to implement high-growth RevOps campaigns include:

Vidyard for video marketing: Vidyard is the video marketing platform that helps businesses maximize the impact of email, content and digital marketing programs. Vidyard enables users to host and manage video content from one central spot for customized playback experiences that convert viewers into leads, and then prove the impact of video strategy with analytics that sync to the marketing tech stack.

CallRail for call tracking: The CallRail platform helps businesses improve marketing performance and enhance customer experience. CallRail offers a powerful and intuitive call tracking product built for data-driven marketers who generate inbound calls through their marketing.

RollWorks' ABM platform for cross-channel campaigns and account progression: RollWorks is a complete account-based marketing (ABM) platform that identifies ideal customer profiles (ICPs), scores target accounts and finds key contacts so organizations can run multichannel ABM campaigns, track funnel stage progression and measure their impact on revenue.

Brandlive for virtual communications and event experiences: Brandlive brings the magic of television to virtual events, empowering its users to host, produce and support events by building elevated, fully customized live and recorded video platforms. Brandlive's product suite — Events, Showrooms, Greenroom and Allhands — enables anyone to host events with features including advanced registration and best-in-class audience analytics.

Sendoso for direct mail: Sendoso enables companies to build deeper and more trusted relationships by providing a physical point of interaction. Sendoso is a sending platform that delivers modern direct mail, personalized gifts, e-gifts and their trademarked Physical Impressions at scale.

Rybbon for digital rewards: Rybbon, a Blackhawk Network business and a leading provider of digital rewards, can help you raise awareness and receive the responses you're looking for at every touch point in your strategy. Rybbon takes the pain and costs out of managing digital rewards with an industry-leading all-in-one solution for sending, tracking and managing your rewards programs.

Leveraging these technology partners helps brands expand their reach, keep data about client interactions organized in one place and attribute revenue to touch points to clearly identify what works. It provides a full revenue operations solution.

"In this era of rapid innovation and investments in technology, boards of directors and investors are demanding that organizations show improvements in efficiency and alignment to justify those investments and drive performance," Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot and editor at chiefmartec.com, said. "These trends are fueling revenue operations as a new approach to success, combining sales operations, marketing operations and customer success operations teams that work together according to a set of defined operating principles to maximize revenue and performance."

SmartBug is focused on RevOps and can support client initiatives by managing a robust martech stack to support them in their inbound marketing efforts. More information about SmartBug's technology integrations can be found here .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, revenue operations, web development, marketing automation and public relations. The agency employs top talent to create thoughtful, creative digital campaigns that break down the barriers between sales, marketing, technology and customer success, orchestrating revenue operations engines that drive growth.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® has the most 5-star reviews in the Solutions Directory. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies five years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three times and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

