SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ICPT

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT).

The investigation concerns whether Intercept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 9, 2021, Intercept issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has formally notified the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of its decision to withdraw its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for obeticholic acid (OCA) for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)." Intercept stated that "the established application timeline could not be extended any further to allow for submission of" certain additional efficacy and safety data that Intercept is purportedly in the process of generating, "which is expected in the early part of 2022—and based on their review of data submitted to date, the [Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use] was not able to determine a positive benefit-risk."

On this news, Intercept's stock price fell $2.54 per share, or 14.85%, to close at $14.57 per share on December 9, 2021.

