Leidos Awarded $61.5 Million DHS CISA Contract to Support Emergency Responders

RESTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded the Priority Services Scientific, Engineering, and Technical Assistance (PS-SETA) prime contract in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The competitive single-award hybrid contract includes a cost-plus fixed-fee, firm fixed-price and reimbursable cost line items. It holds a nine-month base period of performance and four one-year options. The contract has a total value of approximately $61.5 million if all options are exercised.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

"We are pleased to continue supporting CISA and provide the agency with proven technical expertise and capabilities," said Leidos Intelligence Group President Roy Stevens. "We look forward to helping the agency assist emergency responders and government officials as they work to keep America safe, secure and resilient."

Through this contract, Leidos will provide scientific, engineering and technical assistance to CISA. CISA's programs and services coordinate emergency communications planning and evaluation to prepare communities and ensure safety nationwide.

Leidos will provide technical expertise in priority telecommunications services systems engineering. This will accompany programs that provide specially designed telecommunications services for the national security and emergency preparedness community during a crisis or emergency. Leidos will also assist with the maintenance and support of the operational legacy priority services and support enhancements to similar services on new technology platforms.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contacts:

Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

Melissa.L.Duenas@leidos.com

Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

Dohenyt@leidos.com

Alyssa Pettus

(571) 992-5499

Alyssa.T.Pettus@leidos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.