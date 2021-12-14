GRAPH Announces Lynt Johnson MD, MBA as Co-Lead, Health and Life Science Practice

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAPH Strategy, a commercial diligence consulting firm, announced today the appointment of Lynt Johnson MD, MBA to co-lead GRAPH's Health and Life Science practice. Johnson will lead the design and analysis of the investigative diligence associated with the health and life science investment considerations of GRAPH's clients with regard to potential M&A acquisitions as well as organic investments to expand into new technologies, services and markets.

"Lynt brings an incredible background to our diligence exercises and we are thrilled by the impact that his real world, 'in the room' experience brings to our work," said Mark Stein, Senior Partner at GRAPH. "Lynt's bio is incredible, and his combination of experiences helps our team and our clients' consideration of investment opportunities all that much smarter. He is an experienced healthcare facility executive, an entrepreneur responsible for developing three transplant centers for major hospitals, a leading surgeon in four different leading hospitals, an administrative leader serving as Chief of Surgery, the founder and chief investment officer of a bio-tech fund, and an MBA who has gone deep on understanding what makes a technology and service model come to life for health care practitioners."

GRAPH's Health and Life Science practice has experienced a four-year 40% CAGR and has helped corporate clients transform the composition of their portfolio and private equity clients make winning platform and add-on investments. During this period, GRAPH's practice has covered clients' investments in surgical devices, practice management platforms, rehabilitation equipment, pharmacology software solutions, AI clinical care, and diagnostic equipment, among many others.

"It's an exciting time for healthcare investments," said Johnson, "but with high valuations having no end in sight, it is critical that we carefully consider the implications that not every clinician is going to view therapeutic alternatives the same. The choices that practitioners and care environments make don't necessarily take the same path as other packaged technologies, and it requires a deep exam that separates the possibilities from the constraints to get a realistic measure of the potential."

"We have a process driven by an architecture that is based on business fundamentals and is formulated in our Diligence Matters® frameworks – but we can now accelerate the first phases of a project with expert guidance on the architecture that stems from the experience of a clinician and that of enterprise decision makers, leveraging the scientific, the practitioner and the purchasing decision making of someone who sat on Value Analysis Committees and contended with reimbursement factors. When we shape the agenda, and analyze the primary research conducted by team members, we have an superbly useful new lens that helps us review situations from an advantaged position," said Stein.

Johnson also serves as Professor of Surgery and Executive Director and founder of the Liver and Pancreas Institute for Quality (LPIQ) at The George Washington University Hospital, and is the founder of Bravance Healthcare, an investment platform focused on biotech companies. Dr. Johnson is the former Robert J. Coffey Professor of Surgery and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital (where he served for 19 years).

Johnson has published over 130 scientific articles in the field of liver and pancreas cancer and transplant surgery and is nationally recognized as an expert in hepatobiliary/pancreas surgery with special interests in advanced cancer surgery and minimally invasive techniques. Johnson has been invited as a visiting Professor to many prestigious universities and has delivered over 90 invited lectures.

Johnson received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital-Harvard Medical School. He completed a fellowship in transplantation and hepatobiliary surgery at the New England Deaconess-Harvard Medical School.

In 1993, Johnson founded the Liver Transplant Program at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. In 1998, he was recruited to Washington, D.C. where he founded the Georgetown Transplant Institute and became the Director of Hepatobiliary and Pancreas Surgery. He assumed the position of Chairman of the Department of Surgery in 2009, where he served until joining the faculty at The George Washington University Hospital in 2018.

Johnson's honors include four-time winner of the Faculty Teaching Award, The Abe Pollin – Washington Wizards Community Service Award, The Crystal Teaching Award from the SNMA and the Omega Century Award of Excellence in Science and Medicine. His Board of Director appointments include: Chairman for the National Kidney Foundation; the United Network of Organ Sharing; Georgetown University Hospital; the Society of University Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.

Johnson is the past President of the Society of Black Academic Surgeons and Chair of the Finance Committee for the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, the American Surgical Association and the Southern Surgical Association. He also served as the Secretary for the Harvard Medical School Alumni Council and was inducted as a faculty member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

