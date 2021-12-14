DispatchHealth Acquires Dynamic Mobile Imaging Becoming One of the Nation's Largest Mobile Imaging Providers

DENVER and RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, today announced it has acquired Dynamic Mobile Imaging, a leading mobile imaging provider. This acquisition will expand DispatchHealth's reach in bringing complex care into patients' homes through its growing mobile diagnostics services. Dynamic Mobile Imaging currently operates across the eastern area of the United States including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Washington, D.C, Delaware, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Michigan.

"The miniaturization, portability, connectivity and technology innovation are occurring rapidly and will continue to enable complex care outside traditional healthcare settings," said Dr. Mark Prather , CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth.

The acquisition of Dynamic Mobile Imaging compliments DispatchHealth's acquisition of Professional Portable X-Ray (PPX) earlier this year. DispatchHealth has brought together mobile imaging leaders to expand on its innovative, patient-centric in-home care platform. Dynamic Mobile Imaging furthers DispatchHealth's industry transforming vision of creating the world's largest in-home care system and ensuring convenient, safe and lower-cost medical care.

"The miniaturization, portability, connectivity and technology innovation are occurring rapidly and will continue to enable complex care outside traditional healthcare settings," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "We are pleased to welcome Dynamic Mobile Imaging and their unrivaled cutting-edge approach to mobile diagnostics to DispatchHealth. Combined, our organizations accelerate the creation of a comprehensive healthcare marketplace while also realizing synergies to continue to increase medical cost savings."

Since 2005, Dynamic Mobile Imaging has been focused on bringing innovative technology with a localized approach to their mobile imaging services for patients and partners. By demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards and a commitment to providing safe and effective care, Dynamic Mobile Imaging also holds The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®.

"Dynamic Mobile Imaging was founded on the belief that there was a better way to provide imaging services and that was outside of traditional healthcare settings," said Debbie Berger, CEO of Dynamic Mobile Imaging. "This strongly shared belief with DispatchHealth and the organization's mission-driven approach to transforming healthcare is one that resonates greatly with our company. We are proud to bring our unsurpassed services to DispatchHealth and help accelerate the transformation of healthcare."

DispatchHealth's unique model of in-home care aligns the payer, provider, health systems and patients to provide value-based care. Since its founding in 2013, DispatchHealth has scaled its proven clinical model to offer complex home-based medical care, including mobile imaging, in 29 states and 49 markets, and contracting with multiple payers to cover over 150 million lives. At its current growth rate, DispatchHealth will generate more than $2B in medical cost savings by 2023.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute Care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About Dynamic Mobile Imaging (DMI)

Dynamic Mobile Imaging (DMI), is the premiere provider of portable digital x-rays, ultrasounds, EKGs, holter monitors, echocardiograms and dopplers. DMI provides these services to patients in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, correctional facilities, universities, home settings and others who are unable to be transported easily. DMI prides itself on having superior digital technology which allows for expedited care. All Dynamic Mobile Imaging technologists are credentialed, registered, and licensed in their specialty. DMI was named in Inc. 500/5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies two years in a row. The company was also featured in article in American College of Radiology, named in the "RVA 25" list of top businesses and featured in a business spotlight in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. DMI has received the Joint Commission's seal of approval®, reflecting proven superior standards of safety and care. DMI currently operates in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 20,500 health care organizations and programs in the United States, including hospitals and health care organizations that provide ambulatory and office-based surgery, behavioral health, home care, laboratory, and nursing home services. An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. The Joint Commission has two nonprofit affiliate organizations: The Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare aims to solve health care's most critical safety and quality problems and Joint Commission Resources (JCR) provides consulting services, educational services, and publications. Joint Commission International, a division of JCR, accredits and certifies international health care organizations. Learn more about The Joint Commission at jointcommission.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DispatchHealth