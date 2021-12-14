$100k worth of coin prize is given away for all users via downloading TAGO - the World's first Blockchain enabled Spiritual & Mental Care platform

$100k worth of coin prize is given away for all users via downloading TAGO - the World's first Blockchain enabled Spiritual & Mental Care platform

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAGO, a UK-registered tech startup aims to connect the people who are in need of mental help with the appropriate support within an application. User can now receive consultation from the best available mental advisors with just a click.

Download our App now to Earn Tago coin rewards.

The rapid rise in mental distress in the modern world has led to an increasing need of new & safe approaches to help prevent the spread of mental illness.

People across the globe are now more encouraged to express their issues and seek mental solutions on the internet, especially in this Covid-19 era when lockdowns happen globally. TAGO has seen an enormous rise of 400% in their number of new users since Covid-19.

To continue the 2021 achievements, TAGO has made their advanced move by implementing Blockchain using KardiaChain Blockchain infrastructure, thus becoming the world's first Blockchain-enabled spiritual & mental care platform. Their vision is to become a spiritual & mental care metaverse (or Tagoverse).

TAGO's kick-start event in January 2022 is their first ever Initial DEX Offering (IDO) – fundraising platform in the crypto space, followed by consecutive new feature launches throughout the year. Those new launches include Loyalty program, Affiliate system, AI Chatbot & spiritual social matching, spiritual social network, etc.,

""AI technology is indisputably impacting the future of virtually every industry. Every customer is able to benefit from every other customer that we bring onboard because our systems start to learn more processes and detect more things that are relevant and important. Mental consultation using AI therefore can be provided anywhere, anytime with any form of mental issues. Besides, AI match-makers in the coming decades will surely play a daring yet significant role in guiding people and offering suggestions through the process of social matching. Here at TAGO, we intend to further enhance our AI match-maker to pair people based on spiritual and emotional indicators, not just on regular ones", stated by Mr Tam Ho, Co-Founder & CTO of TAGO.

Tago's token is a utility token, issued to fund Tago Blockchain project and can be kept and used within Tago Community for Tago's users and mental advisors. It enables community members to buy, sell and trade as well as vote within the Tagoverse. Token holders can use it as loyalty or membership points for redemption and staking to gain additional returns.

"Evolve to Earn" is the main message. Users and Mental Experts on TAGO receive rewards when they create transactions by using its services of 1:1 Consultancy & attending or contributing to TAGO Courses and other activities to "evolve" (develop) oneself to become the better version. More on TAGO Tokenomics can be found here.

Mr Tuan Ta, Co-Founder of Tago, also an Entrepreneur & Influencer twice honoured by Forbes 30 Under 30 (Vietnam, Asia), said: "This Blockchain implementation enables TAGO to pursue its mission to take care of mental health of Customers in the most convenient & transparent manner. Despite the growing concern over the general & ecological impact of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, experts are predicting the steady rise of them in near future. An increase is expected in the number of investors who actively seek to invest in the cryptocurrencies that are sustainable in growth."

Therefore, along with promoting their coin, TAGO is going to pay large attention to building its Community and sharing benefits of Blockchain integration back to the Community.

To kick-off the launch of TAGO coin, an Airdrop giving away chances to win up to $100k worth of coins is now open to all global users. To participate, all you need to do is to Download TAGO app here and follow instructions.

For more knowledge & investment opportunities, please visit their page at:

Media Contact: anh.tran@tago.guru

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TAGO VIETNAM