Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Carmen Maria Irazola as Director, Head of Global Marketing and Digital Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, continues to grow its leadership team as it welcomes Carmen Maria Irazola as Director, Head of Global Marketing and Digital Strategy. Having been born in this country, raised in both the US and Peru, and studied in Europe, she brings a true global focus to her work. Carmen is an accomplished and growth-focused marketing executive with a successful track record in developing omnichannel marketing and communications strategies, identifying and securing new business opportunities, establishing strong brand/company reputations, and driving business transformation through end-to-end marketing functions.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth)

"Sanctuary has made several moves in the past year that demonstrate our commitment to continuing to aggressively expand both nationally and globally, as demonstrated by our partnership with Azimut Group and the launch of both Sanctuary Global in Miami and Sanctuary Global Family Office in Los Angeles," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Adding Carmen to our team will greatly enhance our efforts on the global stage. She has proven herself to be a leader with an entrepreneurial mindset capable of leading strategic communication initiatives and developing and implementing successful marketing strategies."

Prior to joining Sanctuary Wealth, Carmen Maria Irazola served as Chief Marketing Officer for Falabella, the multinational chain of department stores with operations in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and elsewhere. She originally joined the firm in 2005 as a purchasing manager, rising through the ranks to oversee all of the conglomerate's marketing efforts. As CMO, she provided leadership in conceptualizing, planning, constructing, and executing effective integrated marketing as well as advertising strategies. Among her accomplishments were strengthening and promoting Falabella to become the number one brand in Peru.

"I'm very pleased to be joining Sanctuary at such a pivotal stage in the company's evolution," said Carmen Maria Irazola, Director, Head of Global Marketing and Digital Strategy. "The senior management team here has developed a culture that allows individuals to flourish while the business continues to grow. I'm very excited to be a part of this and making a vital contribution to Sanctuary's global growth."

Her educational background includes study of Advanced Digital Marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, degrees in marketing and business administration from Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas, and a master's degree in marketing and fashion administration from European Institute of Design in Barcelona, Spain. Carmen's areas of expertise include marketing planning, digital and social media marketing, resource mobilization and management, and creation and execution of integrated marketing campaigns.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $18.5 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth